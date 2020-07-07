All apartments in Arvada
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:34 PM

6370 Quay Street

6370 Quay Street · No Longer Available
Location

6370 Quay Street, Arvada, CO 80003
Lamar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Brick Ranch Home in Great Arvada Location!!!

AVAILABILITY DATE: April 21, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats negotiable

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Ranch style home with large fenced yard!
* 3 Bed/ 1 Bath
* Hardwood floors throughout
* Large kitchen with stainless appliances
* Detached, oversized 2 car-garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Evaporative Cooler
* Wood burning stove

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car-garage and driveway
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
YARD: Large fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative Cooler
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: unkown

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6370 Quay Street have any available units?
6370 Quay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6370 Quay Street have?
Some of 6370 Quay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6370 Quay Street currently offering any rent specials?
6370 Quay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6370 Quay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6370 Quay Street is pet friendly.
Does 6370 Quay Street offer parking?
Yes, 6370 Quay Street offers parking.
Does 6370 Quay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6370 Quay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6370 Quay Street have a pool?
No, 6370 Quay Street does not have a pool.
Does 6370 Quay Street have accessible units?
No, 6370 Quay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6370 Quay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6370 Quay Street does not have units with dishwashers.

