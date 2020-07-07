6370 Quay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Brick Ranch Home in Great Arvada Location!!!



AVAILABILITY DATE: April 21, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats negotiable



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Ranch style home with large fenced yard!

* 3 Bed/ 1 Bath

* Hardwood floors throughout

* Large kitchen with stainless appliances

* Detached, oversized 2 car-garage

* Washer & Dryer included

* Evaporative Cooler

* Wood burning stove



GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car-garage and driveway

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

YARD: Large fenced backyard

AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative Cooler

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: unkown



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*