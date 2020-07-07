6370 Quay Street

Amenities
Charming Brick Ranch Home in Great Arvada Location!!!
AVAILABILITY DATE: April 21, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats negotiable
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Ranch style home with large fenced yard!
* 3 Bed/ 1 Bath
* Hardwood floors throughout
* Large kitchen with stainless appliances
* Detached, oversized 2 car-garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Evaporative Cooler
* Wood burning stove
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car-garage and driveway
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
YARD: Large fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative Cooler
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: unkown
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*