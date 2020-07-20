All apartments in Arvada
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

6038 Winona Ct

6038 Winona Court · No Longer Available
Location

6038 Winona Court, Arvada, CO 80003

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Delightful 4BD, 2BA Arvada Home, Spacious Back Yard and Located Minutes from Olde Town - Welcome to Your New Home! This charming property is located in one of Colorado's hottest neighborhoods. This home features a very spacious living room, and dining room area. Completely finished basement with two grand bedrooms, washer and dryer as well as bonus storage space. Located within walking distance of the brand new G line, Light Rail Station. grocery stores and beautiful parks. To schedule a tour, please visit Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets Allowed.
*Monthly $60 Water/ Sewer Fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4958590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6038 Winona Ct have any available units?
6038 Winona Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6038 Winona Ct have?
Some of 6038 Winona Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6038 Winona Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6038 Winona Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6038 Winona Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6038 Winona Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6038 Winona Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6038 Winona Ct offers parking.
Does 6038 Winona Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6038 Winona Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6038 Winona Ct have a pool?
No, 6038 Winona Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6038 Winona Ct have accessible units?
No, 6038 Winona Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6038 Winona Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6038 Winona Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
