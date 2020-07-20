6038 Winona Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Delightful 4BD, 2BA Arvada Home, Spacious Back Yard and Located Minutes from Olde Town - Welcome to Your New Home! This charming property is located in one of Colorado's hottest neighborhoods. This home features a very spacious living room, and dining room area. Completely finished basement with two grand bedrooms, washer and dryer as well as bonus storage space. Located within walking distance of the brand new G line, Light Rail Station. grocery stores and beautiful parks. To schedule a tour, please visit Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets Allowed.

*Monthly $60 Water/ Sewer Fee.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



