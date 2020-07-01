6016 Pierce Street

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Arvada will welcome you with 1,600 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and an island. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, and washer and dryer hookups. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Creekside Park. Also nearby are Olde Town Arvada, King Soopers, Pepsi Center, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70, I-76, and I-25.



Nearby schools include Seacrest Elementary School, North Arvada Middle School, and Arvada High School.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, and yard care.



