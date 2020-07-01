All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6016 Pierce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6016 Pierce Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

6016 Pierce Street

6016 Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6016 Pierce Street, Arvada, CO 80003
Lamar Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Arvada will welcome you with 1,600 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and an island. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, and washer and dryer hookups. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Creekside Park. Also nearby are Olde Town Arvada, King Soopers, Pepsi Center, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70, I-76, and I-25.

Nearby schools include Seacrest Elementary School, North Arvada Middle School, and Arvada High School.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, and yard care.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016 Pierce Street have any available units?
6016 Pierce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6016 Pierce Street have?
Some of 6016 Pierce Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6016 Pierce Street currently offering any rent specials?
6016 Pierce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016 Pierce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6016 Pierce Street is pet friendly.
Does 6016 Pierce Street offer parking?
Yes, 6016 Pierce Street offers parking.
Does 6016 Pierce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6016 Pierce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016 Pierce Street have a pool?
No, 6016 Pierce Street does not have a pool.
Does 6016 Pierce Street have accessible units?
No, 6016 Pierce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6016 Pierce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6016 Pierce Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College