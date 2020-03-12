6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

4-Bedroom Townhome Just Blocks to Olde Town Arvada!! - Built in 2017! Stunning 4-bedroom/4-bathroom townhome located in the sought after Olde Town Arvada neighborhood and right off of walking and biking trails at Ralston Creek. You'll love the convenient access to I-70, being just a 1/2 mile from the light rail station and just 2 blocks from shops and dining in Olde Town - http://oldetownarvada.org/



The layout is well designed with lots of space and natural light. The first level of the home has beautiful stained high gloss concrete floors and it's where you'll find the first bedroom with an attached full bath and a sliding door to the front patio, a storage closet under the staircase, and access to the 2-car attached garage.



Up the stairs and to the second level, you are greeted with a bright and open dining room, kitchen and living space with a door out to the south facing balcony. The second bedroom and attached 3/4 bathroom are also located on the second level of the home.



The third level is where you'll find the other two bedrooms, each with their own attached full bathroom and both boasting double sink vanities. The south bedroom has a massive walk-in closet and shower, while the north bedroom has private access to the second balcony. The third level also features an open loft with a skylight, and the washer/dryer.



Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Dogs under 90lbs considered with additional $250 deposit and $250 non-refundable fee per dog.



LINK TO VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/8dbAZC8xELU



LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/aa3501b9-432f-46d7-95a5-1dd957e3b4b7



No Cats Allowed



