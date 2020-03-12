All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D

6008 Wadsworth Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Olde Town Arvada Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6008 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada, CO 80003
Olde Town Arvada Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4-Bedroom Townhome Just Blocks to Olde Town Arvada!! - Built in 2017! Stunning 4-bedroom/4-bathroom townhome located in the sought after Olde Town Arvada neighborhood and right off of walking and biking trails at Ralston Creek. You'll love the convenient access to I-70, being just a 1/2 mile from the light rail station and just 2 blocks from shops and dining in Olde Town - http://oldetownarvada.org/

The layout is well designed with lots of space and natural light. The first level of the home has beautiful stained high gloss concrete floors and it's where you'll find the first bedroom with an attached full bath and a sliding door to the front patio, a storage closet under the staircase, and access to the 2-car attached garage.

Up the stairs and to the second level, you are greeted with a bright and open dining room, kitchen and living space with a door out to the south facing balcony. The second bedroom and attached 3/4 bathroom are also located on the second level of the home.

The third level is where you'll find the other two bedrooms, each with their own attached full bathroom and both boasting double sink vanities. The south bedroom has a massive walk-in closet and shower, while the north bedroom has private access to the second balcony. The third level also features an open loft with a skylight, and the washer/dryer.

Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Dogs under 90lbs considered with additional $250 deposit and $250 non-refundable fee per dog.

LINK TO VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/8dbAZC8xELU

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/aa3501b9-432f-46d7-95a5-1dd957e3b4b7

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4172574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D have any available units?
6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D have?
Some of 6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D currently offering any rent specials?
6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D is pet friendly.
Does 6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D offer parking?
Yes, 6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D offers parking.
Does 6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D have a pool?
No, 6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D does not have a pool.
Does 6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D have accessible units?
No, 6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 6008 Wadsworth Boulevard #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College