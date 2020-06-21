Amenities

5920 Garrison St. Available 07/15/20 5920 Garrison St - This Arvada home is light and bright, thanks to the large windows. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite counters, updated lighting, stainless appliances, and has plenty of cupboard space. The formal dining room makes entertaining easy.



You’ll find a full bath upstairs along with 3 bedrooms. In the finished basement, you’ll also have a large 4th bedroom, a large laundry room with washer/ dryer hookups, a beautifully tiled ¾ bath, and a large 2nd living room. With more than 2200 square feet in this home, there is room for everyone.



Outdoors, you’ll love having a 1-car garage and plenty more parking on the extra-sized driveway. This home is walking distance to a newly revitalized park with water-play features, and hot new restaurants and shopping. Excellent proximity to I-70 with a quick drive to downtown or the mountains.



Sorry, no cats.



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.



Currently, this home is occupied.



Due to CDC recommendations, and in order to protect our tenants, applicants, staff and our entire community, we are not holding showings in occupied rental homes at this time.

These photos and video are old, but are still a good representation. Will be updated at vacancy.



