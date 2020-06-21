All apartments in Arvada
5920 Garrison St.

5920 Garrison Street · (303) 961-7004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5920 Garrison Street, Arvada, CO 80004
Alta Vista Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5920 Garrison St. · Avail. Jul 15

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5920 Garrison St. Available 07/15/20 5920 Garrison St - This Arvada home is light and bright, thanks to the large windows. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite counters, updated lighting, stainless appliances, and has plenty of cupboard space. The formal dining room makes entertaining easy.

You’ll find a full bath upstairs along with 3 bedrooms. In the finished basement, you’ll also have a large 4th bedroom, a large laundry room with washer/ dryer hookups, a beautifully tiled ¾ bath, and a large 2nd living room. With more than 2200 square feet in this home, there is room for everyone.

Outdoors, you’ll love having a 1-car garage and plenty more parking on the extra-sized driveway. This home is walking distance to a newly revitalized park with water-play features, and hot new restaurants and shopping. Excellent proximity to I-70 with a quick drive to downtown or the mountains.

Sorry, no cats.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.

*******
Currently, this home is occupied.

Due to CDC recommendations, and in order to protect our tenants, applicants, staff and our entire community, we are not holding showings in occupied rental homes at this time.
*******

These photos and video are old, but are still a good representation. Will be updated at vacancy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3792663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 Garrison St. have any available units?
5920 Garrison St. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5920 Garrison St. have?
Some of 5920 Garrison St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 Garrison St. currently offering any rent specials?
5920 Garrison St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 Garrison St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5920 Garrison St. is pet friendly.
Does 5920 Garrison St. offer parking?
Yes, 5920 Garrison St. does offer parking.
Does 5920 Garrison St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5920 Garrison St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 Garrison St. have a pool?
No, 5920 Garrison St. does not have a pool.
Does 5920 Garrison St. have accessible units?
No, 5920 Garrison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 Garrison St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5920 Garrison St. does not have units with dishwashers.
