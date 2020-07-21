All apartments in Arvada
5595 Brentwood St
5595 Brentwood St

5595 Brentwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

5595 Brentwood Street, Arvada, CO 80002
Olde Town Arvada Area

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Renovated Olde Town Arvada bungalow only 1/2 mile to dining, retail, and nightlife! Open plan with bamboo wood flooring, updated trim, paint, and lighting throughout. Design conscious kitchen with marble counter tops, mosaic backsplash, and shaker cabinets. Ready to entertain living area and dining nook. Deluxe Master Suite with stunning barn door entry, leading to luxe bath with large glass-doored shower, dual sink, marble-topped vanity, and walk-in closet with built-ins. Updated subway and mosaic tile in full bath + light-filled second bedroom. Sunny laundry/mud room with ample storage. Exterior updates include newer roof, stacked stone accents and newer paint. Detached garage has 1-car door, but space for 2 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5595 Brentwood St have any available units?
5595 Brentwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5595 Brentwood St have?
Some of 5595 Brentwood St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5595 Brentwood St currently offering any rent specials?
5595 Brentwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5595 Brentwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5595 Brentwood St is pet friendly.
Does 5595 Brentwood St offer parking?
Yes, 5595 Brentwood St offers parking.
Does 5595 Brentwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5595 Brentwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5595 Brentwood St have a pool?
No, 5595 Brentwood St does not have a pool.
Does 5595 Brentwood St have accessible units?
No, 5595 Brentwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 5595 Brentwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5595 Brentwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
