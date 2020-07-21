5595 Brentwood St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Renovated Olde Town Arvada bungalow only 1/2 mile to dining, retail, and nightlife! Open plan with bamboo wood flooring, updated trim, paint, and lighting throughout. Design conscious kitchen with marble counter tops, mosaic backsplash, and shaker cabinets. Ready to entertain living area and dining nook. Deluxe Master Suite with stunning barn door entry, leading to luxe bath with large glass-doored shower, dual sink, marble-topped vanity, and walk-in closet with built-ins. Updated subway and mosaic tile in full bath + light-filled second bedroom. Sunny laundry/mud room with ample storage. Exterior updates include newer roof, stacked stone accents and newer paint. Detached garage has 1-car door, but space for 2 cars.