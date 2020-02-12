5443 Water Tower Promenade

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Walking distance to shops, restaurants, light rail and more!



AVAILABILITY DATE: September 21, 2019 or up to 30 days out from this date.



PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* Great location just 2 blocks from historic Olde Town Arvada

* Walking distance to light rail G-line station

* End unit, remodeled in 2017

* Updated appliances including double convection oven and energy saving refrigerator

* Nest thermostat and Ring doorbell

* Access to pool, hot tub, gym and clubhouse

* Gas fireplace

* 2 car tandem garage

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C

*No more than 2 unrelated adult occupants permitted



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage (tandem, not side-by-side)

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: HOA, trash, recycling, flat $50 charge for water

YARD: N/A

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: HOA handles snow removal and landscaping

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $120 per month



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some casesAPPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult ($18 reports, $32 processing and labor. All adults occupying the property must complete their own application)TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.