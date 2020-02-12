All apartments in Arvada
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:57 PM

5443 Water Tower Promenade

5443 Water Tower Promenade · No Longer Available
Location

5443 Water Tower Promenade, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Walking distance to shops, restaurants, light rail and more!

AVAILABILITY DATE: September 21, 2019 or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Great location just 2 blocks from historic Olde Town Arvada
* Walking distance to light rail G-line station
* End unit, remodeled in 2017
* Updated appliances including double convection oven and energy saving refrigerator
* Nest thermostat and Ring doorbell
* Access to pool, hot tub, gym and clubhouse
* Gas fireplace
* 2 car tandem garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
*No more than 2 unrelated adult occupants permitted

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage (tandem, not side-by-side)
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: HOA, trash, recycling, flat $50 charge for water
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: HOA handles snow removal and landscaping
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $120 per month

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some casesAPPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult ($18 reports, $32 processing and labor. All adults occupying the property must complete their own application)TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

