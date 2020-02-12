5443 Water Tower Promenade

Amenities
Walking distance to shops, restaurants, light rail and more!
AVAILABILITY DATE: September 21, 2019 or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Great location just 2 blocks from historic Olde Town Arvada
* Walking distance to light rail G-line station
* End unit, remodeled in 2017
* Updated appliances including double convection oven and energy saving refrigerator
* Nest thermostat and Ring doorbell
* Access to pool, hot tub, gym and clubhouse
* Gas fireplace
* 2 car tandem garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
*No more than 2 unrelated adult occupants permitted
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage (tandem, not side-by-side)
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: HOA, trash, recycling, flat $50 charge for water
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: HOA handles snow removal and landscaping
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $120 per month
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some casesAPPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult ($18 reports, $32 processing and labor. All adults occupying the property must complete their own application)TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.