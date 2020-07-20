5410 Pierce St

Amenities

hardwood floors carport hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking hot tub

Stunning Tri-Level all Brick Home In Arvada! - Stunning Tri-Level all Brick Home in Arvada w/ Carport! Property has hardwood floors throughout and nice size yard. Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Main level has kitchen, dining room and living room w/ picture window. Lower level has family room, 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Hot tub in backyard and large storage shed. Close to Old Town Arvada, Lightrail, I70, and minutes to mountains. Call Marlo Tapparo w/ Beacon Property Management at 303-579-2667 to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5009258)