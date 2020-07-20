Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, 804 sq. ft. condo AVAILABLE FOR RENT in Aspen Flats Community in Arvada - $1525.00



5402 Carr St Apt 105

Arvada, CO 80002-3532



This well maintained two-bedroom, one bath condo is located in a prime location, just minutes from Olde Town Arvada, with an open layout in a great community. This home offers an updated galley style kitchen with oak cabinets, black granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. The entire unit has fresh paint, brand new carpet, as well as beautiful plank style rustic faux hardwood flooring. The Master has ample storage with a patio door leading to a secluded courtyard with beautiful flower bed. You will also find a generous size additional bedroom and a recently renovated bathroom with tile floor and upgraded fixtures. This unit does include a reserved detached garage, Air conditioning, and washer dryer. Walk to the movie theater, shopping, restaurants, parks, and the new G-line that provides an alternative option to visit both Downtown Denver and Boulder! Offers easy access to Boulder, Colorado Springs and Denver International Airport accessible by major interstate I-25, I-70, I-36 and I-76.



Property is shown by appointment only.

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.



Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 3 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy



$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.



All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas and electric. Water, Sewer and Trash are included.



Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. All pets must be under 35lbs per HOA rules. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.



