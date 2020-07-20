All apartments in Arvada
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:55 AM

5402 Carr St Apt 105

5402 Carr Street
Location

5402 Carr Street, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, 804 sq. ft. condo AVAILABLE FOR RENT in Aspen Flats Community in Arvada - $1525.00

5402 Carr St Apt 105
Arvada, CO 80002-3532

This well maintained two-bedroom, one bath condo is located in a prime location, just minutes from Olde Town Arvada, with an open layout in a great community. This home offers an updated galley style kitchen with oak cabinets, black granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. The entire unit has fresh paint, brand new carpet, as well as beautiful plank style rustic faux hardwood flooring. The Master has ample storage with a patio door leading to a secluded courtyard with beautiful flower bed. You will also find a generous size additional bedroom and a recently renovated bathroom with tile floor and upgraded fixtures. This unit does include a reserved detached garage, Air conditioning, and washer dryer. Walk to the movie theater, shopping, restaurants, parks, and the new G-line that provides an alternative option to visit both Downtown Denver and Boulder! Offers easy access to Boulder, Colorado Springs and Denver International Airport accessible by major interstate I-25, I-70, I-36 and I-76.

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

Property is shown by appointment only.
If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 3 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas and electric. Water, Sewer and Trash are included.

Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. All pets must be under 35lbs per HOA rules. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5402 Carr St Apt 105 have any available units?
5402 Carr St Apt 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5402 Carr St Apt 105 have?
Some of 5402 Carr St Apt 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5402 Carr St Apt 105 currently offering any rent specials?
5402 Carr St Apt 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5402 Carr St Apt 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5402 Carr St Apt 105 is pet friendly.
Does 5402 Carr St Apt 105 offer parking?
Yes, 5402 Carr St Apt 105 offers parking.
Does 5402 Carr St Apt 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5402 Carr St Apt 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5402 Carr St Apt 105 have a pool?
No, 5402 Carr St Apt 105 does not have a pool.
Does 5402 Carr St Apt 105 have accessible units?
No, 5402 Carr St Apt 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 5402 Carr St Apt 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5402 Carr St Apt 105 has units with dishwashers.
