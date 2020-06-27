All apartments in Arvada
5227 Pierce Street

5227 Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Location

5227 Pierce Street, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

Available for move in on or about 8/9/2019.
Owner may allow a small dog with an additional deposit (no large dogs or cats).

Lovely ranch home in Arvada with large lot and off-street parking!! 3 bedroom, 1 full bath. No basement. Updates throughout! Updated kitchen and bath! Hardwood floors! Carpet in bedrooms! Vinyl windows. Central A/C. Shed. Less than 1 minute walk to beautiful Columbine Park - - great for walking, running plus a terrific playground! Minutes to shops and restaurants at 52nd and Wadsworth! Less than 1 mile from Olde Town and train station!!

*No smokers.

*Parking - off street parking with a limit/restriction on how many vehicles and what types of vehicles will be allowed at property.

*If the property comes with a washer/dryer and/or ice maker they are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.

*Large yard that is maintained by the tenants (yard has a sprinkler system).
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5227 Pierce Street have any available units?
5227 Pierce Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5227 Pierce Street have?
Some of 5227 Pierce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5227 Pierce Street currently offering any rent specials?
5227 Pierce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5227 Pierce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5227 Pierce Street is pet friendly.
Does 5227 Pierce Street offer parking?
Yes, 5227 Pierce Street offers parking.
Does 5227 Pierce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5227 Pierce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5227 Pierce Street have a pool?
No, 5227 Pierce Street does not have a pool.
Does 5227 Pierce Street have accessible units?
No, 5227 Pierce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5227 Pierce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5227 Pierce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
