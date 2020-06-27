5227 Pierce Street

Amenities
Available for move in on or about 8/9/2019.
Owner may allow a small dog with an additional deposit (no large dogs or cats).
Lovely ranch home in Arvada with large lot and off-street parking!! 3 bedroom, 1 full bath. No basement. Updates throughout! Updated kitchen and bath! Hardwood floors! Carpet in bedrooms! Vinyl windows. Central A/C. Shed. Less than 1 minute walk to beautiful Columbine Park - - great for walking, running plus a terrific playground! Minutes to shops and restaurants at 52nd and Wadsworth! Less than 1 mile from Olde Town and train station!!
*No smokers.
*Parking - off street parking with a limit/restriction on how many vehicles and what types of vehicles will be allowed at property.
*If the property comes with a washer/dryer and/or ice maker they are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.
*Large yard that is maintained by the tenants (yard has a sprinkler system).
Contact us to schedule a showing.