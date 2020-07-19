All apartments in Arvada
Location

20032 West 95th Place, Arvada, CO 80007

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful new 4 bedroom home in Candelas - Beautiful new 2,528 square foot ranch home with four bedrooms. The master suite includes a separate shower and garden tub, dual vanities and a large walk-in closet, while the secondary bedrooms have easy access to a full-size bathroom. The heart of the home is an expansive open area that encompasses the kitchen, breakfast nook, a large great room and a formal dining room. The kitchen features a large working island. Just off the grand foyer; is a convenient owner's entry into the three car garage.

Colorado living at its finest! Experience all that Candelas has to offer. This master-planned community boasts nearly 1,500 acres and features miles of trails, parks, ball fields, pools and state of the art fitness facilities as well as shopping, dining,
entertainment and more. The unparalleled beauty of Colorado is blended and showcased along with the most innovative homes, energy efficient technologies and modern conveniences bringing the best of both worlds together. Candelas is not just a community, it is a lifestyle. An easy commute to Downtown Denver, Boulder, Golden and beyond. Don't wait - come see what you have been missing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3881954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20032 West 95th Place have any available units?
20032 West 95th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 20032 West 95th Place have?
Some of 20032 West 95th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20032 West 95th Place currently offering any rent specials?
20032 West 95th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20032 West 95th Place pet-friendly?
No, 20032 West 95th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 20032 West 95th Place offer parking?
Yes, 20032 West 95th Place offers parking.
Does 20032 West 95th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20032 West 95th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20032 West 95th Place have a pool?
Yes, 20032 West 95th Place has a pool.
Does 20032 West 95th Place have accessible units?
No, 20032 West 95th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20032 West 95th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 20032 West 95th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
