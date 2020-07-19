20032 West 95th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool garage

Beautiful new 4 bedroom home in Candelas - Beautiful new 2,528 square foot ranch home with four bedrooms. The master suite includes a separate shower and garden tub, dual vanities and a large walk-in closet, while the secondary bedrooms have easy access to a full-size bathroom. The heart of the home is an expansive open area that encompasses the kitchen, breakfast nook, a large great room and a formal dining room. The kitchen features a large working island. Just off the grand foyer; is a convenient owner's entry into the three car garage.



Colorado living at its finest! Experience all that Candelas has to offer. This master-planned community boasts nearly 1,500 acres and features miles of trails, parks, ball fields, pools and state of the art fitness facilities as well as shopping, dining,

entertainment and more. The unparalleled beauty of Colorado is blended and showcased along with the most innovative homes, energy efficient technologies and modern conveniences bringing the best of both worlds together. Candelas is not just a community, it is a lifestyle. An easy commute to Downtown Denver, Boulder, Golden and beyond. Don't wait - come see what you have been missing!



No Pets Allowed



