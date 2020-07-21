All apartments in Arvada
Last updated December 16 2019 at 10:12 PM

17494 West 84th Drive

17494 West 84th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17494 West 84th Drive, Arvada, CO 80007

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home you won't want to miss. Located in beautiful Leyden Rock. This home is within walking distance to the community playground. Interior features include hardwood floors, large gourmet kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, gas range, small office/study area off of the kitchen with built ins, and great living space. The upper level features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, laundry room and large loft living area. Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17494 West 84th Drive have any available units?
17494 West 84th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 17494 West 84th Drive have?
Some of 17494 West 84th Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17494 West 84th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17494 West 84th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17494 West 84th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17494 West 84th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17494 West 84th Drive offer parking?
No, 17494 West 84th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17494 West 84th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17494 West 84th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17494 West 84th Drive have a pool?
No, 17494 West 84th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17494 West 84th Drive have accessible units?
No, 17494 West 84th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17494 West 84th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17494 West 84th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
