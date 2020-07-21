17494 West 84th Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home you won't want to miss. Located in beautiful Leyden Rock. This home is within walking distance to the community playground. Interior features include hardwood floors, large gourmet kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, gas range, small office/study area off of the kitchen with built ins, and great living space. The upper level features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, laundry room and large loft living area. Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.