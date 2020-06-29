Amenities

16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A Available 08/01/20 WOW!!! 3 bedroom Boyd Pond Townhome in Arvada - This newer 2013 townhome is located in Arvada off 64th and Quaker. Features wonderful upgrades. 3 bedrooms + 2 1/2 bathrooms. Wood Floors on main living area. Stainless appliances and Granite counters in Kitchen, Gas fireplace, end unit, 2 car garage, central AC, 4pc master bath and huge walk-in closet, Laundry room with new full size washer and dryer; neighborhood park in walking distance to home; close to shopping; easy access to I-70 and Hwy 58. Nice view! Lease includes water,sewer and trash. Must pass a credit and background check- $40 app fee per adult on lease. Don't miss out, this one will go fast!



Please contact Beacon Property Management to schedule a showing or ask further questions:



Kerri - 303-347-0975 ext 101

Laura - 303-347-0975 ext 102



No Cats Allowed



