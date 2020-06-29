All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A

16285 West 62nd Lane · (303) 347-0975 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

16285 West 62nd Lane, Arvada, CO 80403
Lilac Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1543 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A Available 08/01/20 WOW!!! 3 bedroom Boyd Pond Townhome in Arvada - This newer 2013 townhome is located in Arvada off 64th and Quaker. Features wonderful upgrades. 3 bedrooms + 2 1/2 bathrooms. Wood Floors on main living area. Stainless appliances and Granite counters in Kitchen, Gas fireplace, end unit, 2 car garage, central AC, 4pc master bath and huge walk-in closet, Laundry room with new full size washer and dryer; neighborhood park in walking distance to home; close to shopping; easy access to I-70 and Hwy 58. Nice view! Lease includes water,sewer and trash. Must pass a credit and background check- $40 app fee per adult on lease. Don't miss out, this one will go fast!

Please contact Beacon Property Management to schedule a showing or ask further questions:

Kerri - 303-347-0975 ext 101
Laura - 303-347-0975 ext 102

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2387220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A have any available units?
16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A have?
Some of 16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A offers parking.
Does 16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A have a pool?
No, 16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A have accessible units?
No, 16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity