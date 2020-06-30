16189 W 84th Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Perfectly Finished Ranch Style Home in Leyden Rock - Available Now! - Enjoy the ideal floorplan in this 2 bed, 2.5 bath ranch home.



Located in Leyden Ranch. This beautiful former model home sparkles with gorgeous upgrades and finishes throughout. It features high ceilings, a fabulous chef's kitchen with quartz counters, spacious island, double ovens, plenty of room to entertain, and lots of storage. This very spacious floorplan includes an office/den. Retreat to the stunning master bedroom with a luxurious garden-style bath, double sinks, and two adjacent closets. Summer evenings are lovely under the covered wrap-around patio, facing the neighborhood greenbelt and open space. Security system and surround sound. Two car garage with tandem stall. Lovely community with extensive trails.

10 minutes from I-70 - easy access to the mountains. 30 minutes to Boulder. 35 minutes downtown.



Cats and/or Small Dogs (under 25 pounds) negotiable with deposit (maximum of two pets).



