Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

16189 W 84th Drive

16189 West 84th Place
Location

16189 West 84th Place, Arvada, CO 80007

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Perfectly Finished Ranch Style Home in Leyden Rock - Available Now! - Enjoy the ideal floorplan in this 2 bed, 2.5 bath ranch home.

Located in Leyden Ranch. This beautiful former model home sparkles with gorgeous upgrades and finishes throughout. It features high ceilings, a fabulous chef's kitchen with quartz counters, spacious island, double ovens, plenty of room to entertain, and lots of storage. This very spacious floorplan includes an office/den. Retreat to the stunning master bedroom with a luxurious garden-style bath, double sinks, and two adjacent closets. Summer evenings are lovely under the covered wrap-around patio, facing the neighborhood greenbelt and open space. Security system and surround sound. Two car garage with tandem stall. Lovely community with extensive trails.
10 minutes from I-70 - easy access to the mountains. 30 minutes to Boulder. 35 minutes downtown.

Cats and/or Small Dogs (under 25 pounds) negotiable with deposit (maximum of two pets).

Please contact Fox Management Services at 720.583.4369 to schedule a viewing today!

(RLNE5353348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16189 W 84th Drive have any available units?
16189 W 84th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 16189 W 84th Drive have?
Some of 16189 W 84th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16189 W 84th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16189 W 84th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16189 W 84th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16189 W 84th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16189 W 84th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16189 W 84th Drive offers parking.
Does 16189 W 84th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16189 W 84th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16189 W 84th Drive have a pool?
No, 16189 W 84th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16189 W 84th Drive have accessible units?
No, 16189 W 84th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16189 W 84th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16189 W 84th Drive has units with dishwashers.

