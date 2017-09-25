10665 W 79th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Main floor unit. Living room has vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors. Family room with gas fireplace, large windows, skylights.

Kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator,dishwasher, microwave, granite countertop. Also eating space.

Laundry room washer, dryer available, lots of storage and a desk space.

Dinning room hardwood floors.

Master bedroom, full wall of closet with built in shelves. Attached bath with shower and large vanity.

Bedroom/office has hardwood floor

Hall bath has tub, toilet, vanity.

Utilities included are water, sewer, trash, gas and electricity up to $300.00.

No pets No smoking of any kind.