10665 W 79th Pl
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:31 AM

10665 W 79th Pl

10665 West 79th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10665 West 79th Place, Arvada, CO 80005
Oak Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Main floor unit. Living room has vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors. Family room with gas fireplace, large windows, skylights.
Kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator,dishwasher, microwave, granite countertop. Also eating space.
Laundry room washer, dryer available, lots of storage and a desk space.
Dinning room hardwood floors.
Master bedroom, full wall of closet with built in shelves. Attached bath with shower and large vanity.
Bedroom/office has hardwood floor
Hall bath has tub, toilet, vanity.
Utilities included are water, sewer, trash, gas and electricity up to $300.00.
No pets No smoking of any kind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10665 W 79th Pl have any available units?
10665 W 79th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10665 W 79th Pl have?
Some of 10665 W 79th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10665 W 79th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10665 W 79th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10665 W 79th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 10665 W 79th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 10665 W 79th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10665 W 79th Pl offers parking.
Does 10665 W 79th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10665 W 79th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10665 W 79th Pl have a pool?
No, 10665 W 79th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10665 W 79th Pl have accessible units?
No, 10665 W 79th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10665 W 79th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10665 W 79th Pl has units with dishwashers.
