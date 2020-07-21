All apartments in Arvada
Last updated February 3 2020 at 4:00 AM

10379 W 55th

10379 West 55th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10379 West 55th Lane, Arvada, CO 80002
Oberon West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This sparkling and spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo has a nice sized laundry room with full sized washer/dryer, coat closet, pantry and attached garage and entry foyer-both with extra storage, updates include slab granite island and stainless steel appliances. You will enjoy the peace and nature while sitting on your balcony and open space and majestic views-all the way to Long's Peak surround this complex! The pristine grounds, community pool and hot tub, hiking areas, walking and biking paths go West towards Golden and East towards Olde Town Arvada. Light Rail Gold line is within walking distance! These one level condos are rarely available, for good reason. Schedule your showing soon and welcome home! Available February 1st! No tobacco use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10379 W 55th have any available units?
10379 W 55th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10379 W 55th have?
Some of 10379 W 55th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10379 W 55th currently offering any rent specials?
10379 W 55th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10379 W 55th pet-friendly?
No, 10379 W 55th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 10379 W 55th offer parking?
Yes, 10379 W 55th offers parking.
Does 10379 W 55th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10379 W 55th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10379 W 55th have a pool?
Yes, 10379 W 55th has a pool.
Does 10379 W 55th have accessible units?
No, 10379 W 55th does not have accessible units.
Does 10379 W 55th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10379 W 55th has units with dishwashers.
