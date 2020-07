Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Unit in 4-plex. Kitchen complete with new range and refrigerator. New vinyl plank flooring in living room and kitchen. New carpet. Newly painted interior. Swamp cooler and ceiling fan. Off street parking. Lawn maintained by owner. Washer/Dryer Hookups. WATER/SEWER & TRASH INCLUDED. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.