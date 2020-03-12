All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 10313 W 80th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
10313 W 80th Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

10313 W 80th Dr

10313 West 80th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10313 West 80th Drive, Arvada, CO 80005
Lakecrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Creekside at Standley Lake - Property Id: 105049

Creekside at Standley Lake. Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in Fourplex. Has one car garage with remote door opener, air conditioning, and washer/dryer in unit. This is a first floor unit with walk thru from the garage. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Walk-in closets. Water and trash paid. Smoke free. No pets. Deposit one month's rent. Application required. Call 720.301.5555 or email heamerica@comcast.net
Owner pays for Water and Trash. Tenant pays for Electric and Gas.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105049
Property Id 105049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5706292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10313 W 80th Dr have any available units?
10313 W 80th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10313 W 80th Dr have?
Some of 10313 W 80th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10313 W 80th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10313 W 80th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10313 W 80th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10313 W 80th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 10313 W 80th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10313 W 80th Dr offers parking.
Does 10313 W 80th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10313 W 80th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10313 W 80th Dr have a pool?
No, 10313 W 80th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10313 W 80th Dr have accessible units?
No, 10313 W 80th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10313 W 80th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10313 W 80th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College