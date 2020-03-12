10313 W 80th Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Creekside at Standley Lake - Property Id: 105049



Creekside at Standley Lake. Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in Fourplex. Has one car garage with remote door opener, air conditioning, and washer/dryer in unit. This is a first floor unit with walk thru from the garage. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Walk-in closets. Water and trash paid. Smoke free. No pets. Deposit one month's rent. Application required. Call 720.301.5555 or email heamerica@comcast.net

Owner pays for Water and Trash. Tenant pays for Electric and Gas.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105049

Property Id 105049



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5706292)