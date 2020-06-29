10252 W 80th Dr Unit D

Amenities

2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1 car garage. 2nd floor townhome-no one above you! Spacious 1000 sq ft with open, light and bright layout. Great Location in popular Arvada area close to shopping and on bus line. Featuring a cozy fireplace for winter nights, walk in closets offer tons of storage space and washer and dryer included in the unit. Window coverings are included, gas forced air heat, Cable available. 1 car garage with opener, no digging your car out this winter! This is a No Pets, Non Smoking. Quiet community. Please call for a showing. Available immediately.



Trash water, sewer included in rent. Tenant pays gas/electric; Internet.

