Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:04 PM

10252 W 80th Dr Unit D

10252 West 80th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10252 West 80th Drive, Arvada, CO 80005
Lakecrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1 car garage. 2nd floor townhome-no one above you! Spacious 1000 sq ft with open, light and bright layout. Great Location in popular Arvada area close to shopping and on bus line. Featuring a cozy fireplace for winter nights, walk in closets offer tons of storage space and washer and dryer included in the unit. Window coverings are included, gas forced air heat, Cable available. 1 car garage with opener, no digging your car out this winter! This is a No Pets, Non Smoking. Quiet community. Please call for a showing. Available immediately.

Trash water, sewer included in rent. Tenant pays gas/electric; Internet.
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10252 W 80th Dr Unit D have any available units?
10252 W 80th Dr Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10252 W 80th Dr Unit D have?
Some of 10252 W 80th Dr Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10252 W 80th Dr Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
10252 W 80th Dr Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10252 W 80th Dr Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 10252 W 80th Dr Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 10252 W 80th Dr Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 10252 W 80th Dr Unit D offers parking.
Does 10252 W 80th Dr Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10252 W 80th Dr Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10252 W 80th Dr Unit D have a pool?
No, 10252 W 80th Dr Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 10252 W 80th Dr Unit D have accessible units?
No, 10252 W 80th Dr Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 10252 W 80th Dr Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10252 W 80th Dr Unit D has units with dishwashers.

