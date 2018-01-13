10165 W 59th Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c82465056 ---- Complimentary Storage Unit (#3) Separate Dining Area Dishwasher Air Conditioning Lots of Kitchen Cabinetry Large Bedroom Closets Recent Remodel One Off-street Parking Space Major Grocery Stores Near by Laundry Onsite $45 App Fee $75 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, heat, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electric $800 Security Deposit Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Thank you for viewing! Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300