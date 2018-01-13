All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 10165 W 59th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
10165 W 59th Ave
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:55 PM

10165 W 59th Ave

10165 West 59th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Allendale Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10165 West 59th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80004
Allendale Area

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c82465056 ---- Complimentary Storage Unit (#3) Separate Dining Area Dishwasher Air Conditioning Lots of Kitchen Cabinetry Large Bedroom Closets Recent Remodel One Off-street Parking Space Major Grocery Stores Near by Laundry Onsite $45 App Fee $75 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, heat, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electric $800 Security Deposit Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Thank you for viewing! Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10165 W 59th Ave have any available units?
10165 W 59th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10165 W 59th Ave have?
Some of 10165 W 59th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10165 W 59th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10165 W 59th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10165 W 59th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10165 W 59th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10165 W 59th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10165 W 59th Ave does offer parking.
Does 10165 W 59th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10165 W 59th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10165 W 59th Ave have a pool?
No, 10165 W 59th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10165 W 59th Ave have accessible units?
No, 10165 W 59th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10165 W 59th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10165 W 59th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College