Arapahoe County, CO
4272 S Ireland Ct
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

4272 S Ireland Ct

4272 South Ireland Court · No Longer Available
Location

4272 South Ireland Court, Arapahoe County, CO 80013

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lack of photos due to planning on undergoing renovations. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house. This home is located on an quiet cul-de-sac in the Spring Creek Meadows neighborhood. The living room has beautiful tall, vaulted ceilings. There is a deck and patio off of the living room that overlooks beautiful open space for private outdoor living, and entertainment. The master bedroom has a full bathroom and a large walk-in closet! Close to shopping, parks, schools, RTD and easy access to E470!, with tall ceilings, big windows, and a door that walks out to your backyard. Located in Cherry Creek School District.

**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

