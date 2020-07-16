4272 S Ireland Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lack of photos due to planning on undergoing renovations. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house. This home is located on an quiet cul-de-sac in the Spring Creek Meadows neighborhood. The living room has beautiful tall, vaulted ceilings. There is a deck and patio off of the living room that overlooks beautiful open space for private outdoor living, and entertainment. The master bedroom has a full bathroom and a large walk-in closet! Close to shopping, parks, schools, RTD and easy access to E470!, with tall ceilings, big windows, and a door that walks out to your backyard. Located in Cherry Creek School District.



**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds