Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

23243 E Aberdeen Place Available 05/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Lovely 4 Bedroom with Large Yard in Smoky Hills AVAILABLE May 1, 2020! - AVAILABLE MAY 1.



This 4 bedroom home is clean and spacious. The main level is very open with the living room, which features a gas fireplace and some built-ins, dining area and kitchen. There is an abundance of closets and storage on the main level as well as a powder bath.



Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms: a spacious master with its own bath and 3 secondary bedrooms with a hall bath. The unfinished basement provides lots of storage.



This home has large fenced in backyard and a great porch on the front.



Pets are ok, up to two pets with additional deposit and pet rent. Only full-grown animals.



Only minutes away from Buckley Air Force Base, E-470, Denver Tech Center, Park Meadows Mall, Denver International Airport and the new Southlands Mall.



To schedule a viewing please email us. To view more of our listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com



(RLNE3222994)