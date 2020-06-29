All apartments in Arapahoe County
Find more places like 23243 E Aberdeen Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arapahoe County, CO
/
23243 E Aberdeen Place
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

23243 E Aberdeen Place

23243 East Aberdeen Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

23243 East Aberdeen Place, Arapahoe County, CO 80015
Saddle Rock Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
23243 E Aberdeen Place Available 05/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Lovely 4 Bedroom with Large Yard in Smoky Hills AVAILABLE May 1, 2020! - AVAILABLE MAY 1.

This 4 bedroom home is clean and spacious. The main level is very open with the living room, which features a gas fireplace and some built-ins, dining area and kitchen. There is an abundance of closets and storage on the main level as well as a powder bath.

Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms: a spacious master with its own bath and 3 secondary bedrooms with a hall bath. The unfinished basement provides lots of storage.

This home has large fenced in backyard and a great porch on the front.

Pets are ok, up to two pets with additional deposit and pet rent. Only full-grown animals.

Only minutes away from Buckley Air Force Base, E-470, Denver Tech Center, Park Meadows Mall, Denver International Airport and the new Southlands Mall.

To schedule a viewing please email us. To view more of our listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com

(RLNE3222994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23243 E Aberdeen Place have any available units?
23243 E Aberdeen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
Is 23243 E Aberdeen Place currently offering any rent specials?
23243 E Aberdeen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23243 E Aberdeen Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 23243 E Aberdeen Place is pet friendly.
Does 23243 E Aberdeen Place offer parking?
No, 23243 E Aberdeen Place does not offer parking.
Does 23243 E Aberdeen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23243 E Aberdeen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23243 E Aberdeen Place have a pool?
No, 23243 E Aberdeen Place does not have a pool.
Does 23243 E Aberdeen Place have accessible units?
No, 23243 E Aberdeen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23243 E Aberdeen Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 23243 E Aberdeen Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23243 E Aberdeen Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 23243 E Aberdeen Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy
Littleton, CO 80120
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80016
Isabella at Greenwood Village
5400 S Park Terrace Ave
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Viridian
5335 S Valentia Way
Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COColumbine, CODove Valley, COGlendale, COHolly Hills, COLone Tree, COCherry Creek, CO
Greenwood Village, COSheridan, COEdgewater, COStonegate, COWheat Ridge, COMeridian, COKen Caryl, COCommerce City, COBerkley, CODakota Ridge, COCastle Pines, COApplewood, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College