20415 E Layton Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bbq/grill refrigerator

Blue Apple Property Management! Willow Trace 4 bedroom with study! Gorgeous! - Willow Trace 4 bedroom with study! Gorgeous! (20415 E Layton Pl. Aurora, 80015)



Beautiful Richmond “James” model, with 4 bedrooms up and a main floor study. Spacious home with formal living room and dining room. Large kitchen with eating space and center island, tile counters, recessed lighting, built in desk area, large pantry and refrigerator included.



Master bedroom is spacious with 5 piece bath with convenient upstairs laundry.



Professional landscape, covered back patio great for those summer BBQ’s. Cul-de-sac location, close to schools!



Don’t miss this opportunity, it won’t last long.



Sorry, no cats please – max of two dogs



Please note the displayed photos were not taken this year.



$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.



Minimum lease term available is one year please. Above average credit rating required.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2603376)