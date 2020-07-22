All apartments in Arapahoe County
Find more places like 20415 E Layton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arapahoe County, CO
/
20415 E Layton Place
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:40 AM

20415 E Layton Place

20415 East Layton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20415 East Layton Place, Arapahoe County, CO 80015

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Blue Apple Property Management! Willow Trace 4 bedroom with study! Gorgeous! - Willow Trace 4 bedroom with study! Gorgeous! (20415 E Layton Pl. Aurora, 80015)

Beautiful Richmond “James” model, with 4 bedrooms up and a main floor study. Spacious home with formal living room and dining room. Large kitchen with eating space and center island, tile counters, recessed lighting, built in desk area, large pantry and refrigerator included.

Master bedroom is spacious with 5 piece bath with convenient upstairs laundry.

Professional landscape, covered back patio great for those summer BBQ’s. Cul-de-sac location, close to schools!

Don’t miss this opportunity, it won’t last long.

Sorry, no cats please – max of two dogs

Please note the displayed photos were not taken this year.

$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.

Minimum lease term available is one year please. Above average credit rating required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2603376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20415 E Layton Place have any available units?
20415 E Layton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 20415 E Layton Place have?
Some of 20415 E Layton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20415 E Layton Place currently offering any rent specials?
20415 E Layton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20415 E Layton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 20415 E Layton Place is pet friendly.
Does 20415 E Layton Place offer parking?
No, 20415 E Layton Place does not offer parking.
Does 20415 E Layton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20415 E Layton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20415 E Layton Place have a pool?
No, 20415 E Layton Place does not have a pool.
Does 20415 E Layton Place have accessible units?
No, 20415 E Layton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20415 E Layton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 20415 E Layton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20415 E Layton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 20415 E Layton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
The Rise
878 S Dexter St
Glendale, CO 80246
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COColumbine, CODove Valley, COGlendale, COHolly Hills, COLone Tree, COCherry Creek, CO
Greenwood Village, COSheridan, COEdgewater, COStonegate, COWheat Ridge, COMeridian, COKen Caryl, COCommerce City, COBerkley, CODakota Ridge, COCastle Pines, COApplewood, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College