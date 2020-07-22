All apartments in Arapahoe County
Find more places like 17398 East Caley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arapahoe County, CO
/
17398 East Caley Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 3:52 PM

17398 East Caley Lane

17398 East Caley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17398 East Caley Lane, Arapahoe County, CO 80016
The Farm at Arapahoe County

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
From the moment you enter you will be impressed with the quality and care of this beautiful home. The home features new hardwood floors on the main level.

There is a very nice family room adjoining the kitchen and breakfast nook. The kitchen is well equipped with very tasteful granite counters and maple cabinets. This area also provides an abundance of light for these areas and the family room. The family room also features a marble accented fireplace and lots of built in storage. There is also a main floor study or additional bedroom to suite your needs.

The upper level of the home features a very large master suite that includes a 5 piece bath with Jacuzzi tub and a very large walk in closet that really will work well for those with large wardrobes. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a second bath.

Moving on down to the basement, you will not find a nicer place to spend your leisure time. The hardwood flooring continues throughout the traveled areas of this lower level. There is a beautiful bar area and a video center. Recessed lighting is provided throughout this area and gives the whole level a bright and beautiful feel. There is an additional bedroom/bath suite on this level as well. This area is perfect for the older child or occasional guest.

Additional features include:
Central Air Conditioning
3 Car Garage
Brand New Hardwood Floors on 2 Levels
Corner Lot in Wonderful Neighborhood
Professional Landscaping
Fantastic Finished Lower Level
Granite, Marble and Slate Finishes

Pets - 1 Dog Under 35 LBS
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - Washer /Dryer
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 3 Car Garage
Basement - Finished
School District - Cherry Creek

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as April 30th or up to 15 business days after a lease is signed!

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17398 East Caley Lane have any available units?
17398 East Caley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 17398 East Caley Lane have?
Some of 17398 East Caley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17398 East Caley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17398 East Caley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17398 East Caley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17398 East Caley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17398 East Caley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17398 East Caley Lane offers parking.
Does 17398 East Caley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17398 East Caley Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17398 East Caley Lane have a pool?
No, 17398 East Caley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17398 East Caley Lane have accessible units?
No, 17398 East Caley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17398 East Caley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17398 East Caley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17398 East Caley Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17398 East Caley Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Helix
1017 S Birch St
Glendale, CO 80246
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave
Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COColumbine, CODove Valley, COGlendale, COHolly Hills, COLone Tree, COCherry Creek, CO
Greenwood Village, COSheridan, COEdgewater, COStonegate, COWheat Ridge, COMeridian, COKen Caryl, COCommerce City, COBerkley, CODakota Ridge, COCastle Pines, COApplewood, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College