17398 East Caley Lane

From the moment you enter you will be impressed with the quality and care of this beautiful home. The home features new hardwood floors on the main level.



There is a very nice family room adjoining the kitchen and breakfast nook. The kitchen is well equipped with very tasteful granite counters and maple cabinets. This area also provides an abundance of light for these areas and the family room. The family room also features a marble accented fireplace and lots of built in storage. There is also a main floor study or additional bedroom to suite your needs.



The upper level of the home features a very large master suite that includes a 5 piece bath with Jacuzzi tub and a very large walk in closet that really will work well for those with large wardrobes. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a second bath.



Moving on down to the basement, you will not find a nicer place to spend your leisure time. The hardwood flooring continues throughout the traveled areas of this lower level. There is a beautiful bar area and a video center. Recessed lighting is provided throughout this area and gives the whole level a bright and beautiful feel. There is an additional bedroom/bath suite on this level as well. This area is perfect for the older child or occasional guest.



Additional features include:

Central Air Conditioning

3 Car Garage

Brand New Hardwood Floors on 2 Levels

Corner Lot in Wonderful Neighborhood

Professional Landscaping

Fantastic Finished Lower Level

Granite, Marble and Slate Finishes



Pets - 1 Dog Under 35 LBS

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - Washer /Dryer

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 3 Car Garage

Basement - Finished

School District - Cherry Creek



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as April 30th or up to 15 business days after a lease is signed!



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.