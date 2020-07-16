17236 E Lake Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This lovely four bedroom home has a wonderful, light, bright and open main floor plan. It has a nice sized master bedroom with large closet and five-piece master bathroom and designated laundry room. The house has a large front patio and large back yard. Tenant pays gas, electric, water and sewer. One large pet or two small pets allowed. If you would like to find out how to view this property, email Rentals@tedarla.com. Visit our website at Www.tedarla.com for other available properties. Pictures coming soon!