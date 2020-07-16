All apartments in Arapahoe County
Find more places like 17236 E Lake Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arapahoe County, CO
/
17236 E Lake Ln
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:47 AM

17236 E Lake Ln

17236 East Lake Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17236 East Lake Lane, Arapahoe County, CO 80016
The Farm at Arapahoe County

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This lovely four bedroom home has a wonderful, light, bright and open main floor plan. It has a nice sized master bedroom with large closet and five-piece master bathroom and designated laundry room. The house has a large front patio and large back yard. Tenant pays gas, electric, water and sewer. One large pet or two small pets allowed. If you would like to find out how to view this property, email Rentals@tedarla.com. Visit our website at Www.tedarla.com for other available properties. Pictures coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17236 E Lake Ln have any available units?
17236 E Lake Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 17236 E Lake Ln have?
Some of 17236 E Lake Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17236 E Lake Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17236 E Lake Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17236 E Lake Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17236 E Lake Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17236 E Lake Ln offer parking?
No, 17236 E Lake Ln does not offer parking.
Does 17236 E Lake Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17236 E Lake Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17236 E Lake Ln have a pool?
No, 17236 E Lake Ln does not have a pool.
Does 17236 E Lake Ln have accessible units?
No, 17236 E Lake Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17236 E Lake Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17236 E Lake Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 17236 E Lake Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17236 E Lake Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marks Apartment Homes
1701 E Hampden Ave
Englewood, CO 80113
The Helix
1017 S Birch St
Glendale, CO 80246
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80016
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl
Englewood, CO 80113

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COColumbine, CODove Valley, COGlendale, COHolly Hills, COLone Tree, COCherry Creek, CO
Greenwood Village, COSheridan, COEdgewater, COStonegate, COWheat Ridge, COMeridian, COKen Caryl, COCommerce City, COBerkley, CODakota Ridge, COCastle Pines, COApplewood, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College