55+ acre farm located at the corner of Colorado Blvd, and 168th Ave., in Brighton, CO. Mid-century dairy farm, features 3 bed 1 bath ranch style home, and outbuildings associated with operating a small dairy farm, including dairy parlor, hay sheds, loafing shed, machine shed/garage/shop, corrals, chicken house and more. Historic use as dairy and farming. Make this your Next Venture!!