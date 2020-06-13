35555 Mountain View Street

Amenities

MUST SEE! Very Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, featuring new paint, new flooring, new window coverings and more. This home has an open floor plan with a den or bonus room, large living room with fireplace and 3 spacious bedrooms, whole house fan, auto sprinklers and a large backyard. The rent INCLUDES: Water, Sewer, Trash, Yard care and Pest control. Small pets under 20lbs. will be considered w/ pet deposit. Applicants must have good credit, income and rental history. Non-smoking house. PLEASE READ: INQUIRIES WILL NOT BE RESPONDED TO IF APPLICATION IS NOT SUBMITTED AND INSTRUCTIONS ARE NOT FOLLOWED! Due to Covid-19 WE ARE PRE-SCREENING TENANTS PRIOR TO SHOWING. We will run an eviction & background check. Please download an application from our website and email it back w/proof of income, any credit report less then 30 days old (you can use one from your credit card company or try Free Credit Reports (this is the free credit report offered by the FTC). Once your application & credit have been reviewed, we will schedule an appt. to show you the property (no more then 2 people will be allowed to view the property at a time). If you decide to move forward with the property then we will collect $22 per adult to run our company credit, criminal and eviction check (if your credit report is not sufficient). Please google our company for application info