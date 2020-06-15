All apartments in Yucaipa
Yucaipa, CA
11823 Peach Tree Cir.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

11823 Peach Tree Cir.

11823 Peach Tree Circle · (909) 328-1669
Location

11823 Peach Tree Circle, Yucaipa, CA 92399
Central Yucaipa

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11823 Peach Tree Cir. · Avail. Jun 22

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1618 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
11823 Peach Tree Cir. Available 06/22/20 Gorgeous Home Available Now - This beautiful upper Yucaipa home has undergone a complete makeover! This owner has invested time and money into transforming the entire interior including new flooring, brand new kitchen, appliances, paint and more! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is ready for it's new tenants June 1st. Please do not disturb current residents. This home is being offered by Orange Tree PM, where appointments are made easy and applications done online. When entering your welcomed by a large living room with a warm fireplace and new mantle. In the next room is the gorgeous, newly upgraded kitchen. White cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, this kitchen is relatively untouched with the owner provides the oven/stove, microwave and dishwasher. Down the hallway are the large bedrooms and separate laundry room. Each room has a full closet and ceiling fan to keep you cool during the summers. The master bedroom has a master bathroom suite with large walk-in shower and walk-in closet. The backyard is large with a covered patio and grass. What's not to love? This house has it all. Call the office today for an appointment. All applications must be submitted online and reviewed by our leasing team before showings can occur due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
1. 3x Income to rent ratio
2. 650+ Credit Score
3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history
4. No Evictions
5. No Collections
6. Low Debt to Income Ratio
7. Pets Negotiable: Mandatory Pet Deposit
8. Non-Smoker
9. Stable Job with 2+ years employment ( residents accepted)
Must See!!
Apply Now at www.orangetreepm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5277511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11823 Peach Tree Cir. have any available units?
11823 Peach Tree Cir. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11823 Peach Tree Cir. have?
Some of 11823 Peach Tree Cir.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11823 Peach Tree Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
11823 Peach Tree Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11823 Peach Tree Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11823 Peach Tree Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 11823 Peach Tree Cir. offer parking?
No, 11823 Peach Tree Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 11823 Peach Tree Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11823 Peach Tree Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11823 Peach Tree Cir. have a pool?
No, 11823 Peach Tree Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 11823 Peach Tree Cir. have accessible units?
No, 11823 Peach Tree Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 11823 Peach Tree Cir. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11823 Peach Tree Cir. has units with dishwashers.
Does 11823 Peach Tree Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11823 Peach Tree Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
