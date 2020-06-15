Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

11823 Peach Tree Cir. Available 06/22/20 Gorgeous Home Available Now - This beautiful upper Yucaipa home has undergone a complete makeover! This owner has invested time and money into transforming the entire interior including new flooring, brand new kitchen, appliances, paint and more! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is ready for it's new tenants June 1st. Please do not disturb current residents. This home is being offered by Orange Tree PM, where appointments are made easy and applications done online. When entering your welcomed by a large living room with a warm fireplace and new mantle. In the next room is the gorgeous, newly upgraded kitchen. White cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, this kitchen is relatively untouched with the owner provides the oven/stove, microwave and dishwasher. Down the hallway are the large bedrooms and separate laundry room. Each room has a full closet and ceiling fan to keep you cool during the summers. The master bedroom has a master bathroom suite with large walk-in shower and walk-in closet. The backyard is large with a covered patio and grass. What's not to love? This house has it all. Call the office today for an appointment. All applications must be submitted online and reviewed by our leasing team before showings can occur due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

1. 3x Income to rent ratio

2. 650+ Credit Score

3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history

4. No Evictions

5. No Collections

6. Low Debt to Income Ratio

7. Pets Negotiable: Mandatory Pet Deposit

8. Non-Smoker

9. Stable Job with 2+ years employment ( residents accepted)

Must See!!

Apply Now at www.orangetreepm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5277511)