5985 Avenida Antigua

This immaculate ranch-style home has been cherished for years by an owner with discerning tastes. From the Solar Panels that nearly eliminate your energy bill, to elaborate stone work in the bathrooms, the owner has spared no expense on this magnificent home. Upon arriving, you're greeted by a large oak door with decorative glass which opens into a bright and spacious single level floor plan. A generous bedroom off your entryway provides a quiet retreat, small bedroom, home office, or additional TV room. Walking into the spacious great room, you'll find 20 ft sloped ceilings with exposed beams and a gorgeous fireplace joined by a formal dining area with custom-milled dry bar. In the kitchen, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator included!) The rear of the living area features two sets of French doors and an oversized window offering a view of your spacious back yard and patio. Plantation shutters adorn the windows and French doors. The oversized master suite provides ample room for a 5-piece California King bedroom set, a large walk in closet, and dual vanity bathroom. Both bathrooms are exquisite, with custom stone work and designer hardware finishes. Washer & Dryer hookups in Garage. Wired for home security systems, with 5 domed cameras and a camera doorbell. Ready for tenancy at any time. Lease includes Gardening. This is the finest home for lease in YL!