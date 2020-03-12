All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:24 AM

5525 Delacroix Way

5525 Delacroix Way · No Longer Available
Location

5525 Delacroix Way, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Green energy saving house with Solar Panels paid in full, located at tranquil street of Del Palazzo community of the most sought after area of City of Yorba Linda. Easy access to freeway 91, minutes away from Blue Ribbon Bryant Ranch Elementary. Fall into Travis Ranch Jr. High School and Yorba Linda high school boundary. With one main floor bedroom and a bathroom is a plus for elderly or overnight guests. Spacious master suite and other 3 bedrooms are located at the 2nd floor. Bright and airy floor plan makes the living enjoyable and welcoming. 3 car garage creates a lot extra spaces for storage. Plus electric car charging installed next to the garage. Laundry room is located adjacent to the garage. Cathedral ceiling living room is very inviting and fire place is in the family room next to the kitchen. The cozy backyard is comfort for relaxing and cater for afternoon tea. MUST SEE, MUST SEE, MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 Delacroix Way have any available units?
5525 Delacroix Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
Is 5525 Delacroix Way currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Delacroix Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 Delacroix Way pet-friendly?
No, 5525 Delacroix Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5525 Delacroix Way offer parking?
Yes, 5525 Delacroix Way offers parking.
Does 5525 Delacroix Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 Delacroix Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 Delacroix Way have a pool?
No, 5525 Delacroix Way does not have a pool.
Does 5525 Delacroix Way have accessible units?
No, 5525 Delacroix Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 Delacroix Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5525 Delacroix Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5525 Delacroix Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5525 Delacroix Way does not have units with air conditioning.
