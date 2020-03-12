5320 Circulo Nuevo

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

One of a Kind Dream Home in Yorba Linda !!! This home checks off so many boxes for the home buyer! Single Story * Cul de Sac * 3 Car Garage * Huge Yard!!! The remodeled open kitchen will make your jaw drop! It features a large island with room for seating, beautiful white quartz counter tops, marble backsplash, under cabinet lights, & soft close drawers. There is a Sub Zero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, & a wine refrigerator. The home also boasts double pane windows, wood flooring, new water heater, new AC ducting, whole house fan, water soft purification system, new attic insulation, upgraded 200 amp electrical panel, new interior & exterior paint, all new doors, & designer lighting. An inside laundry room is conveniently located near the bedrooms. The back yard is HUGE and is over 10,000 square feet! There is an expansive 600 square foot aluminum covered patio with recessed lighting where you can bbq and enjoy the large grassy area that is surrounded by fruit trees that include apple, lemon, persimmon, pear, loquat, & orange. This massive yard has endless possibilities. The garage has an epoxy flooring and built in cabinets. Not only is this home gorgeous, it sits very close to Travis Ranch School, parks, miles of walking trails, & is close to shopping and freeways. All of this... and it is in the award winning Placentia Yorba Linda School District.