All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 5320 Circulo Nuevo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
5320 Circulo Nuevo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5320 Circulo Nuevo

5320 Circulo Nuevo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5320 Circulo Nuevo, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Travis Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
One of a Kind Dream Home in Yorba Linda !!! This home checks off so many boxes for the home buyer! Single Story * Cul de Sac * 3 Car Garage * Huge Yard!!! The remodeled open kitchen will make your jaw drop! It features a large island with room for seating, beautiful white quartz counter tops, marble backsplash, under cabinet lights, & soft close drawers. There is a Sub Zero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, & a wine refrigerator. The home also boasts double pane windows, wood flooring, new water heater, new AC ducting, whole house fan, water soft purification system, new attic insulation, upgraded 200 amp electrical panel, new interior & exterior paint, all new doors, & designer lighting. An inside laundry room is conveniently located near the bedrooms. The back yard is HUGE and is over 10,000 square feet! There is an expansive 600 square foot aluminum covered patio with recessed lighting where you can bbq and enjoy the large grassy area that is surrounded by fruit trees that include apple, lemon, persimmon, pear, loquat, & orange. This massive yard has endless possibilities. The garage has an epoxy flooring and built in cabinets. Not only is this home gorgeous, it sits very close to Travis Ranch School, parks, miles of walking trails, & is close to shopping and freeways. All of this... and it is in the award winning Placentia Yorba Linda School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 Circulo Nuevo have any available units?
5320 Circulo Nuevo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5320 Circulo Nuevo have?
Some of 5320 Circulo Nuevo's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5320 Circulo Nuevo currently offering any rent specials?
5320 Circulo Nuevo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 Circulo Nuevo pet-friendly?
No, 5320 Circulo Nuevo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5320 Circulo Nuevo offer parking?
Yes, 5320 Circulo Nuevo offers parking.
Does 5320 Circulo Nuevo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 Circulo Nuevo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 Circulo Nuevo have a pool?
No, 5320 Circulo Nuevo does not have a pool.
Does 5320 Circulo Nuevo have accessible units?
No, 5320 Circulo Nuevo does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 Circulo Nuevo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5320 Circulo Nuevo has units with dishwashers.
Does 5320 Circulo Nuevo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5320 Circulo Nuevo has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles