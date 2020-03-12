4371 Dorthea St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully maintained and refurbished 4 bedroom, 3 bath in Yorba Linda - Beautifully maintained and refurbished 4 bedroom, 3 bath with a 2 car garage and RV access in a highly sought after neighborhood and school district (Yorba Linda High School). Interior just painted with wood laminate throughout and new Furnace, water heater & AC. Newly remodeled kitchen with recessed lighting and new appliances. The master bedroom/bath downstairs with an additional bedroom, office and full guest bath also on first floor. Upstairs you have two large bedrooms and another full bathroom. Finished attic space with sloping ceiling 8x20 would be a great area for a play room or homework area for the kids.Huge back yard is a must see!



(RLNE4455121)