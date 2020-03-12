4024 Emerald Downs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Views of rolling hills for your morning coffee and city lights for your glass of vino as you unwind from a busy day. This fully furnished, luxury townhome is tucked in the hills of Yorba Linda located in the community of San Lorenzo at Vista Del Verde. Enjoy breathtaking views of Black Gold Golf Course. Less than a mile to Yorba Linda High School. Every piece of furniture you could possibly need will come all ready for you-just bring your suitcase! Three spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms includes a generous master with a statement slate wall and stunning view of the golf course, along with balcony access. Beautiful oversized Roman tub is located in master bath. Designer kitchen is complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Complete with pots, pans, bowls, plates, glasses and silverware. Easy cooking here! The family living area and dining room are spacious for multiple activities and with the open floor plan you're able to see everyone during get togethers. The living room comes complete with a 130" movie screen projector, remote and Bose mini speakers-everything you will need for the perfect movie night! Soaring ceilings are a favorite for most as well as the large two car garage with a dumbwaiter for the upper level. Like security? You've got an alarm system set in place along with home automation remote control system for lights, heat and air. Amenities while living here include clubhouse, BBQ,pool and spa! Come enjoy Yorba Linda at it's finest!