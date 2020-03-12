All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM

4024 Emerald Downs Drive

4024 Emerald Downs Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4024 Emerald Downs Dr, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Vista del Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Views of rolling hills for your morning coffee and city lights for your glass of vino as you unwind from a busy day. This fully furnished, luxury townhome is tucked in the hills of Yorba Linda located in the community of San Lorenzo at Vista Del Verde. Enjoy breathtaking views of Black Gold Golf Course. Less than a mile to Yorba Linda High School. Every piece of furniture you could possibly need will come all ready for you-just bring your suitcase! Three spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms includes a generous master with a statement slate wall and stunning view of the golf course, along with balcony access. Beautiful oversized Roman tub is located in master bath. Designer kitchen is complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Complete with pots, pans, bowls, plates, glasses and silverware. Easy cooking here! The family living area and dining room are spacious for multiple activities and with the open floor plan you're able to see everyone during get togethers. The living room comes complete with a 130" movie screen projector, remote and Bose mini speakers-everything you will need for the perfect movie night! Soaring ceilings are a favorite for most as well as the large two car garage with a dumbwaiter for the upper level. Like security? You've got an alarm system set in place along with home automation remote control system for lights, heat and air. Amenities while living here include clubhouse, BBQ,pool and spa! Come enjoy Yorba Linda at it's finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4024 Emerald Downs Drive have any available units?
4024 Emerald Downs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4024 Emerald Downs Drive have?
Some of 4024 Emerald Downs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4024 Emerald Downs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4024 Emerald Downs Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4024 Emerald Downs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4024 Emerald Downs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4024 Emerald Downs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4024 Emerald Downs Drive does offer parking.
Does 4024 Emerald Downs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4024 Emerald Downs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4024 Emerald Downs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4024 Emerald Downs Drive has a pool.
Does 4024 Emerald Downs Drive have accessible units?
No, 4024 Emerald Downs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4024 Emerald Downs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4024 Emerald Downs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4024 Emerald Downs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4024 Emerald Downs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
