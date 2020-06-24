27860 Kimberly Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous home located in the hills of Yorba Linda. 3Bed, 2.5Bath & Den, Stunning architecture including volume ceilings in living room and dining room with a skylight over the dining room area. The Family room & kitchen are adjacent to one another with built-in window seating. High ceiling, Brand new kitchen w/walk kin pantry & quartz counter, stainless steel appliances. Kitchen also has a walk-in pantry. Family & Living rooms are large with dual see through fireplace. Master bath has new large tile floors, dual sinks, separate tub/shower enclosure & dual walk in closets. additional bedrooms are located upstairs. Upstairs hall bathroom has Clawfoot tub, Lovely wood laminate flooring through out the house, stairway and hallway, carpet in bedroom, Cozy private landscaped back yard with built-in BBQ and Family Swing, Patio Cover w/Columns, plus Easy Maintenance Yard, Inside laundry room. Custom neutral paint throughout. Wonderful assoc. amenities w/pool, spa, tennis court & sport courts. Association resort style pool has a spectacular view of the hills and valley. Association also maintains all front yards and fences that border the common areas. Award winning school district.