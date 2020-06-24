All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 27860 Kimberly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
27860 Kimberly Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

27860 Kimberly Drive

27860 Kimberly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

27860 Kimberly Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous home located in the hills of Yorba Linda. 3Bed, 2.5Bath & Den, Stunning architecture including volume ceilings in living room and dining room with a skylight over the dining room area. The Family room & kitchen are adjacent to one another with built-in window seating. High ceiling, Brand new kitchen w/walk kin pantry & quartz counter, stainless steel appliances. Kitchen also has a walk-in pantry. Family & Living rooms are large with dual see through fireplace. Master bath has new large tile floors, dual sinks, separate tub/shower enclosure & dual walk in closets. additional bedrooms are located upstairs. Upstairs hall bathroom has Clawfoot tub, Lovely wood laminate flooring through out the house, stairway and hallway, carpet in bedroom, Cozy private landscaped back yard with built-in BBQ and Family Swing, Patio Cover w/Columns, plus Easy Maintenance Yard, Inside laundry room. Custom neutral paint throughout. Wonderful assoc. amenities w/pool, spa, tennis court & sport courts. Association resort style pool has a spectacular view of the hills and valley. Association also maintains all front yards and fences that border the common areas. Award winning school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27860 Kimberly Drive have any available units?
27860 Kimberly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 27860 Kimberly Drive have?
Some of 27860 Kimberly Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27860 Kimberly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27860 Kimberly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27860 Kimberly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27860 Kimberly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 27860 Kimberly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27860 Kimberly Drive offers parking.
Does 27860 Kimberly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27860 Kimberly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27860 Kimberly Drive have a pool?
Yes, 27860 Kimberly Drive has a pool.
Does 27860 Kimberly Drive have accessible units?
No, 27860 Kimberly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27860 Kimberly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 27860 Kimberly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27860 Kimberly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27860 Kimberly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles