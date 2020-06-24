All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 24555 Avenida De Marcia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
24555 Avenida De Marcia
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

24555 Avenida De Marcia

24555 Avenida De Marcia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

24555 Avenida De Marcia, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
24555 Avenida De Marcia, Yorba Linda 92887 - Property Id: 185593

You are going to love living in this lovely home of 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, 4-car garage, RV parking ar4a, salt pool with cholrine generating system, central vacuuming system, instant hot water circulation system and a whole house fan. From the large kitchen window you can see the beautiful morning sun. The master bedroom has a fireplace, jacuzzi tub, double-sink and a big walk-in closet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185593
Property Id 185593

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5380527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24555 Avenida De Marcia have any available units?
24555 Avenida De Marcia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 24555 Avenida De Marcia have?
Some of 24555 Avenida De Marcia's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24555 Avenida De Marcia currently offering any rent specials?
24555 Avenida De Marcia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24555 Avenida De Marcia pet-friendly?
No, 24555 Avenida De Marcia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 24555 Avenida De Marcia offer parking?
Yes, 24555 Avenida De Marcia offers parking.
Does 24555 Avenida De Marcia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24555 Avenida De Marcia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24555 Avenida De Marcia have a pool?
Yes, 24555 Avenida De Marcia has a pool.
Does 24555 Avenida De Marcia have accessible units?
No, 24555 Avenida De Marcia does not have accessible units.
Does 24555 Avenida De Marcia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24555 Avenida De Marcia has units with dishwashers.
Does 24555 Avenida De Marcia have units with air conditioning?
No, 24555 Avenida De Marcia does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles