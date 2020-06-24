20450 Herbshey Circle

Amenities

3 bed 2 bath house for lease in East Lake of Yorba Linda. You can enjoy all the amenities that East Lake has to offer with a 15 acre Lake is great for boating, fishing, or just enjoying the views. You will have access to the clubhouse, pools, spas, volleyball court, and much much more. This 1400 sq ft charmer offers a formal dining room/living room combo with cozy fireplace. The master suites bathroom offers dual sinks and a walk in closet. Very nice size back yard with fountain and patio. New Air Conditioner and Heater just installed and ready for new tenants. House was also recently painted throughout. Desirable location...only 1 house away from the 'Heritage' Pool. Smoke free environment! This is a charmer that won't last!