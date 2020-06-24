All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

20450 Herbshey Circle

20450 Herbshey Circle · No Longer Available
Location

20450 Herbshey Circle, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
East Lake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
volleyball court
3 bed 2 bath house for lease in East Lake of Yorba Linda. You can enjoy all the amenities that East Lake has to offer with a 15 acre Lake is great for boating, fishing, or just enjoying the views. You will have access to the clubhouse, pools, spas, volleyball court, and much much more. This 1400 sq ft charmer offers a formal dining room/living room combo with cozy fireplace. The master suites bathroom offers dual sinks and a walk in closet. Very nice size back yard with fountain and patio. New Air Conditioner and Heater just installed and ready for new tenants. House was also recently painted throughout. Desirable location...only 1 house away from the 'Heritage' Pool. Smoke free environment! This is a charmer that won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20450 Herbshey Circle have any available units?
20450 Herbshey Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 20450 Herbshey Circle have?
Some of 20450 Herbshey Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20450 Herbshey Circle currently offering any rent specials?
20450 Herbshey Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20450 Herbshey Circle pet-friendly?
No, 20450 Herbshey Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 20450 Herbshey Circle offer parking?
Yes, 20450 Herbshey Circle offers parking.
Does 20450 Herbshey Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20450 Herbshey Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20450 Herbshey Circle have a pool?
Yes, 20450 Herbshey Circle has a pool.
Does 20450 Herbshey Circle have accessible units?
No, 20450 Herbshey Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 20450 Herbshey Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 20450 Herbshey Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20450 Herbshey Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20450 Herbshey Circle has units with air conditioning.

