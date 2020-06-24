19782 Georgetown Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Elegant Home Located in a desirable neighborhood of Yorba Linda built by the Toll brothers in 2015. This exquisite private

residence is a masterful blend of art deco and European architectural styles. Private driveway leads to a professionally designed

garden. Custom front porch with double door entry leads to soaring ceilings and open floor plan. Cozy family room comes with a

fireplace and built-in speakers. Gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances, including a double oven, a built-in refrigerator,

microwave, granite counter top, a large island, walk-in pantry and a breakfast nook. Spacious master bedroom over looking

beautiful mountain views. Master bath with two huge walk-in closets, a jet bathtub, step-in shower and dual vanities. A

downstairs master suite with sliding doors open to a lush backyard. Lots of upgrades include wood shutters, recessed lighting,

premium carpeting, water softener & surround sound. Serene courtyard with over $200K in landscraping provide a space for

entertaining. Convenient location close to parks, trails, golf course and shopping. Walking distance to Yorba Linda High School.