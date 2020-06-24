All apartments in Yorba Linda
19782 Georgetown Way

Location

19782 Georgetown Way, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Elegant Home Located in a desirable neighborhood of Yorba Linda built by the Toll brothers in 2015. This exquisite private
residence is a masterful blend of art deco and European architectural styles. Private driveway leads to a professionally designed
garden. Custom front porch with double door entry leads to soaring ceilings and open floor plan. Cozy family room comes with a
fireplace and built-in speakers. Gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances, including a double oven, a built-in refrigerator,
microwave, granite counter top, a large island, walk-in pantry and a breakfast nook. Spacious master bedroom over looking
beautiful mountain views. Master bath with two huge walk-in closets, a jet bathtub, step-in shower and dual vanities. A
downstairs master suite with sliding doors open to a lush backyard. Lots of upgrades include wood shutters, recessed lighting,
premium carpeting, water softener & surround sound. Serene courtyard with over $200K in landscraping provide a space for
entertaining. Convenient location close to parks, trails, golf course and shopping. Walking distance to Yorba Linda High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19782 Georgetown Way have any available units?
19782 Georgetown Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 19782 Georgetown Way have?
Some of 19782 Georgetown Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19782 Georgetown Way currently offering any rent specials?
19782 Georgetown Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19782 Georgetown Way pet-friendly?
No, 19782 Georgetown Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 19782 Georgetown Way offer parking?
Yes, 19782 Georgetown Way offers parking.
Does 19782 Georgetown Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19782 Georgetown Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19782 Georgetown Way have a pool?
No, 19782 Georgetown Way does not have a pool.
Does 19782 Georgetown Way have accessible units?
No, 19782 Georgetown Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19782 Georgetown Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19782 Georgetown Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 19782 Georgetown Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19782 Georgetown Way does not have units with air conditioning.
