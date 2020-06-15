19827 Mariposa Avenue- Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Please read entire description to the bottom before inquiring about the home.



NO PETS... (there are absolutely NO exceptions to this rule)



This is a GUEST HOUSE with it's own separate gate entrance and driveway.



STRICT NO PET POLICY. Includes designated parking and yard.



Don't pass up this unique opportunity! !Adorable newly updated 2 bed 2 bath home. Home boasts newly updated laminate wood flooring, carpet in bedrooms. Rent includes gardener. Spacious floor plan with open kitchen, living and dining room. Spacious bedrooms. Beautiful, large front yard with mature trees and gorgeous landscaping. Fridge, microwave, washer and dryer included. STRICT NO PET POLICY.



Call 760-978-7411 for more info. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY