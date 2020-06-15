All apartments in Woodcrest
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

19827 Mariposa Avenue- Unit B

19827 Mariposa Avenue · (760) 978-7411
Location

19827 Mariposa Avenue, Woodcrest, CA 92508

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Please read entire description to the bottom before inquiring about the home.

NO PETS... (there are absolutely NO exceptions to this rule)

This is a GUEST HOUSE with it's own separate gate entrance and driveway.

STRICT NO PET POLICY. Includes designated parking and yard.

Don't pass up this unique opportunity! !Adorable newly updated 2 bed 2 bath home. Home boasts newly updated laminate wood flooring, carpet in bedrooms. Rent includes gardener. Spacious floor plan with open kitchen, living and dining room. Spacious bedrooms. Beautiful, large front yard with mature trees and gorgeous landscaping. Fridge, microwave, washer and dryer included. STRICT NO PET POLICY.

Call 760-978-7411 for more info. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

