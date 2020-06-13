17641 Mariposa Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Welcome Home! Your new place is just what you have been looking for! Country living, minutes from everything. This 1,000 sq ft home features a beautiful, custom built kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large living room, large bedroom with a walk in closet, tile flooring, a two car garage, a back/side yard just waiting for your imagination, swimming pool and jacuzzi, private gated entry, and WASHER, DRYER, AND ALL THE UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! Pet's on a case by case basis and subject to the owner's final approval. Come see this terrific place for yourself, you will be glad you did! Rick 714-457-4497