Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

17641 Mariposa Ave

17641 Mariposa Avenue · (866) 767-2392 ext. 7
Location

17641 Mariposa Avenue, Woodcrest, CA 92504

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home! Your new place is just what you have been looking for! Country living, minutes from everything. This 1,000 sq ft home features a beautiful, custom built kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large living room, large bedroom with a walk in closet, tile flooring, a two car garage, a back/side yard just waiting for your imagination, swimming pool and jacuzzi, private gated entry, and WASHER, DRYER, AND ALL THE UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! Pet's on a case by case basis and subject to the owner's final approval. Come see this terrific place for yourself, you will be glad you did! Rick 714-457-4497

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

