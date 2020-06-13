17641 Mariposa Ave

Amenities
Welcome Home! Your new place is just what you have been looking for! Country living, minutes from everything. This 1,000 sq ft home features a beautiful, custom built kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large living room, large bedroom with a walk in closet, tile flooring, a two car garage, a back/side yard just waiting for your imagination, swimming pool and jacuzzi, private gated entry, and WASHER, DRYER, AND ALL THE UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! Pet's on a case by case basis and subject to the owner's final approval. Come see this terrific place for yourself, you will be glad you did! Rick 714-457-4497