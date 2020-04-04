Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking garage

Great 3Bd Ranch Style House w/Bonus Room, Patio - This great single story house with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus bonus room is centrally located in lakeside. Available now for immediate move in.



Centrally located: near highway 67, schools & shopping

Central A/C & Heat

Large, screened patio

Beautiful original hardwood floors in all bedrooms

Plenty of parking-two driveways & street parking

Converted garage can be used as workshop, gym, entertainment room, office, storage, etc.

Lots of storage space inside & out

Manicured fenced yards; extra large backyard with fruit trees

Kitchen has many cabinets, fridge, 1yr old Stainless Steel gas stove/oven, Stainless Steel dishwasher, dual Stainless Steel sink with disposal

Separate laundry room with washer included & dryer hookups

Sorry no pets.

Good Credit Required. No Smokers.

1 year lease. Rent $2,150. Deposit $2,100 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.



9305 Single Oak Drive, Lakeside 92040

Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a time to view.



Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4561155)