Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:17 AM

9305 Single Oak Drive

9305 Single Oak Drive · (619) 382-2580
Location

9305 Single Oak Drive, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9305 Single Oak Drive · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1721 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 3Bd Ranch Style House w/Bonus Room, Patio - This great single story house with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus bonus room is centrally located in lakeside. Available now for immediate move in.

Centrally located: near highway 67, schools & shopping
Central A/C & Heat
Large, screened patio
Beautiful original hardwood floors in all bedrooms
Plenty of parking-two driveways & street parking
Converted garage can be used as workshop, gym, entertainment room, office, storage, etc.
Lots of storage space inside & out
Manicured fenced yards; extra large backyard with fruit trees
Kitchen has many cabinets, fridge, 1yr old Stainless Steel gas stove/oven, Stainless Steel dishwasher, dual Stainless Steel sink with disposal
Separate laundry room with washer included & dryer hookups
Sorry no pets.
Good Credit Required. No Smokers.
1 year lease. Rent $2,150. Deposit $2,100 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.

9305 Single Oak Drive, Lakeside 92040
Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a time to view.

Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4561155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9305 Single Oak Drive have any available units?
9305 Single Oak Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9305 Single Oak Drive have?
Some of 9305 Single Oak Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9305 Single Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9305 Single Oak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9305 Single Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9305 Single Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Gardens.
Does 9305 Single Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9305 Single Oak Drive does offer parking.
Does 9305 Single Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9305 Single Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9305 Single Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 9305 Single Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9305 Single Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 9305 Single Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9305 Single Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9305 Single Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9305 Single Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9305 Single Oak Drive has units with air conditioning.
