Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport carpet range

Lil Bit Country! 3ba 2 ba Home - Cute & Clean & in the Country!

Close to everything, but not too close! Shopping, Schools, Restaurants, Public transportation, freeway 67 about 4 min. away & 8 in the other direction about 6 min. that will connect you with all of San Diego County

Amenities:

* Tile, Laminate & Carpet

* Elec. Range

* Decorator Colors

* Laundry Hook ups

* 2 C- Carport

* Fenced yard

* Small Pet will be considered, What do you have?



Rental Requirements:

Sorry No Sec 8

Renters insurance is required.

Positive Rental References from landlords.

No Evictions ~ No Exceptions



Please drive by 8950 Fair Lane. Santee, CA 92071, 1st then give us a call to see the inside.

Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546

Please call so we can go over some things with you 619-562-9336 No Emails

Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!



(RLNE5152511)