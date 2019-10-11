All apartments in Winter Gardens
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

8950 Fair Lane

8950 Fair Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8950 Fair Lane, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lil Bit Country! 3ba 2 ba Home - Cute & Clean & in the Country!
Close to everything, but not too close! Shopping, Schools, Restaurants, Public transportation, freeway 67 about 4 min. away & 8 in the other direction about 6 min. that will connect you with all of San Diego County
Amenities:
* Tile, Laminate & Carpet
* Elec. Range
* Decorator Colors
* Laundry Hook ups
* 2 C- Carport
* Fenced yard
* Small Pet will be considered, What do you have?

Rental Requirements:
Sorry No Sec 8
Renters insurance is required.
Positive Rental References from landlords.
No Evictions ~ No Exceptions

Please drive by 8950 Fair Lane. Santee, CA 92071, 1st then give us a call to see the inside.
Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546
Please call so we can go over some things with you 619-562-9336 No Emails
Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!

(RLNE5152511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8950 Fair Lane have any available units?
8950 Fair Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 8950 Fair Lane have?
Some of 8950 Fair Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8950 Fair Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8950 Fair Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8950 Fair Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8950 Fair Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8950 Fair Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8950 Fair Lane offers parking.
Does 8950 Fair Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8950 Fair Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8950 Fair Lane have a pool?
No, 8950 Fair Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8950 Fair Lane have accessible units?
No, 8950 Fair Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8950 Fair Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8950 Fair Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8950 Fair Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8950 Fair Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
