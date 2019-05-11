All apartments in Winter Gardens
Find more places like 8939 Fair Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Gardens, CA
/
8939 Fair Lane
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:45 AM

8939 Fair Lane

8939 Fair Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Gardens
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8939 Fair Lane, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lakeside Duplex- Feels like Detached Home - Beautifully remodeled duplex with 2 assigned parking spaces per unit and separate backyards for each unit. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laundry hook ups inside. New dual pane windows, new doors, new fixtures. Laminate flooring in the main rooms and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Live off the beaten path; low traffic area where you can enjoy the quiet country feel of Lakeside!

One small pet under 25 lbs.with approval and Renters insurance required for all residents.
Month to Month contract.

(RLNE3784981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8939 Fair Lane have any available units?
8939 Fair Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 8939 Fair Lane have?
Some of 8939 Fair Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8939 Fair Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8939 Fair Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8939 Fair Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8939 Fair Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8939 Fair Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8939 Fair Lane offers parking.
Does 8939 Fair Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8939 Fair Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8939 Fair Lane have a pool?
No, 8939 Fair Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8939 Fair Lane have accessible units?
No, 8939 Fair Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8939 Fair Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8939 Fair Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8939 Fair Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8939 Fair Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Winter Gardens 1 BedroomsWinter Gardens 2 Bedrooms
Winter Gardens Apartments with BalconyWinter Gardens Apartments with Garage
Winter Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College