8939 Fair Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lakeside Duplex- Feels like Detached Home - Beautifully remodeled duplex with 2 assigned parking spaces per unit and separate backyards for each unit. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laundry hook ups inside. New dual pane windows, new doors, new fixtures. Laminate flooring in the main rooms and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Live off the beaten path; low traffic area where you can enjoy the quiet country feel of Lakeside!



One small pet under 25 lbs.with approval and Renters insurance required for all residents.

Month to Month contract.



(RLNE3784981)