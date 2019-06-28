12311 Gay Rio Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath on 1/2 Acre! Pet considered. (Lakeside) - Located on nearly 1/2 acre; complete with a detached two car garage.

Plenty of storage, and plenty of parking (including RV and/or horse trailer parking). Horse corrals, shelters, arena and access to trails. Two fenced yards with huge patio for entertaining.

Hardwood floors throughout with brand new plush carpet at master!



Fresh new interior paint throughout!

Roof nearly brand new!

Brand new window coverings throughout!

Central Air!

Walk in closet at master bedroom!

Ceiling fans at all bedrooms!

Large fenced backyard and sideboard!

Fireplace!

Separate dining room and family room

Nearly 1200 sq ft.

Nearly Brand new side X side refrigerator

Lots of hallway cabinets!



Requirements:

$30 application fee per adult

Total combined NET monthly income needs to be 2 1/2 to 3 times the rent amount.

Credit score to be 650 or better.

Must have rental references; preferably one year or longer per reference

Must be able to provide 2 months paystubs (March 15th through May 15th preferably)



*Tenants pay for water and propane

*owner pays for trash and gardener 1 time/month.

*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide landlord with a copy.



Rent: $2500

Deposit: $2500

Pet Deposit: $500 per pet (owner reserves right to approve the pet).



Please TEXT Derik at 619-820-2584 to schedule a viewing and please include in your text "Gay Rio" property



*Propane tank is approximately 245 gallons. Owner will provide a full tank at tenants move in. Once tenant moves in-- the propane is to be put under their name and the tank must be filled back to original level at move out.



(RLNE4931782)