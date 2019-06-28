All apartments in Winter Gardens
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

12311 Gay Rio Dr.

12311 Gay Rio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12311 Gay Rio Drive, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath on 1/2 Acre! Pet considered. (Lakeside) - Located on nearly 1/2 acre; complete with a detached two car garage.
Plenty of storage, and plenty of parking (including RV and/or horse trailer parking). Horse corrals, shelters, arena and access to trails. Two fenced yards with huge patio for entertaining.
Hardwood floors throughout with brand new plush carpet at master!

Fresh new interior paint throughout!
Roof nearly brand new!
Brand new window coverings throughout!
Central Air!
Walk in closet at master bedroom!
Ceiling fans at all bedrooms!
Large fenced backyard and sideboard!
Fireplace!
Separate dining room and family room
Nearly 1200 sq ft.
Nearly Brand new side X side refrigerator
Lots of hallway cabinets!

Requirements:
$30 application fee per adult
Total combined NET monthly income needs to be 2 1/2 to 3 times the rent amount.
Credit score to be 650 or better.
Must have rental references; preferably one year or longer per reference
Must be able to provide 2 months paystubs (March 15th through May 15th preferably)

*Tenants pay for water and propane
*owner pays for trash and gardener 1 time/month.
*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide landlord with a copy.

Rent: $2500
Deposit: $2500
Pet Deposit: $500 per pet (owner reserves right to approve the pet).

Please TEXT Derik at 619-820-2584 to schedule a viewing and please include in your text "Gay Rio" property

*Propane tank is approximately 245 gallons. Owner will provide a full tank at tenants move in. Once tenant moves in-- the propane is to be put under their name and the tank must be filled back to original level at move out.

(RLNE4931782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

