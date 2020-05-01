12268 Gay Rio Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated microwave range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 bdr 2 bath House in Lakeside , Ca - Property Id: 212137



The house is off Wintergardens in Lakeside .NO PETS ALLOWED Has fenced yard, 2 car garage , 3 bdrm , 2 bath with large master bdrm . Has a newly remodeled kitchen, new flooring and freshly painted and new bath fixtures.Two living room areas with dining room off kitchen. Hook ups for washer and dryer in garage. New gas stove and new built in microwave. Utilities and garbage pick up paid by tenant. Off the main street with an easement entry.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212137

Property Id 212137



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5651787)