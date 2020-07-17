12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1

Amenities

Cute 2Br/1Ba Renovated Front Downstairs Condo with Cental AC/Heating - Cute 2 bedroom/1 bathroom completely renovated downstairs front condo. Unit has been upgraded with beautiful laminate flooring throughout with updated cabinets. Large living room that is bright and cheery with lots of sunshine. Nice efficient kitchen with breakfast bar and brand new stove/oven and refrigerator on order. Great bedrooms with smaller bedroom having dual closets. Bathroom has been updated with new tub and fixtures. Being the front unit there is no one above you or next to you. Unit has central heating/AC and has 2 assigned parking spaces. Detached shared garage with bonus lockable storage cabinets and closet. Owner pays for water, sewer and trash. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation and freeway access. HOA maintained grounds with community pool and spa. Laundry facility on-site. Tenant must have renter's insurance for duration of tenancy. Applicants must qualify on own, sorry no co-signers.



