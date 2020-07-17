All apartments in Winter Gardens
12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1

12167 Wintercrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12167 Wintercrest Drive, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Cute 2Br/1Ba Renovated Front Downstairs Condo with Cental AC/Heating - Cute 2 bedroom/1 bathroom completely renovated downstairs front condo. Unit has been upgraded with beautiful laminate flooring throughout with updated cabinets. Large living room that is bright and cheery with lots of sunshine. Nice efficient kitchen with breakfast bar and brand new stove/oven and refrigerator on order. Great bedrooms with smaller bedroom having dual closets. Bathroom has been updated with new tub and fixtures. Being the front unit there is no one above you or next to you. Unit has central heating/AC and has 2 assigned parking spaces. Detached shared garage with bonus lockable storage cabinets and closet. Owner pays for water, sewer and trash. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation and freeway access. HOA maintained grounds with community pool and spa. Laundry facility on-site. Tenant must have renter's insurance for duration of tenancy. Applicants must qualify on own, sorry no co-signers.

****NOTE ABOUT OUR ADS - IF THERE IS NO CONTACT INFORMATION IT IS FALSE - ALL OF OUR ADS HAVE OUR CONTACT INFORMATION****

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT DIMENSIONS IN REAL ESTATE AT (619) 440-6331.

**** ALL VOICE MAILS WILL BE RETURNED HOWEVER EMAILS MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO HIGH VOLUME. PLEASE ALLOW UP TO 24 HRS FOR ALL REPLIES ****

(RLNE5889403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1 have any available units?
12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1 have?
Some of 12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1 pet-friendly?
No, 12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Gardens.
Does 12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1 offer parking?
Yes, 12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1 offers parking.
Does 12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1 have a pool?
Yes, 12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1 has a pool.
Does 12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1 have accessible units?
No, 12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1 has units with air conditioning.
