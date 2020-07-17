All apartments in Winter Gardens
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

12033 Short St

12033 Short Street · (619) 655-3924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12033 Short Street, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 12033 Short St · Avail. now

$1,595

Studio · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private Lakeside Studio Loft - Partially Furnished - Private and spacious Lakeside 2nd story, Air Conditioned, studio loft layout with kitchenette and single bath. Property also includes a 2 car garage, RV parking, private entrance and large yard with a 75 yr old pecan tree and parklike environment. Possible small pet - No Dogs. Centrally located close to schools, shopping, freeway and retail.
Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management, Inc.

Please email us at FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to arrange a showing.

Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com

(RLNE4370323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12033 Short St have any available units?
12033 Short St has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12033 Short St have?
Some of 12033 Short St's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12033 Short St currently offering any rent specials?
12033 Short St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12033 Short St pet-friendly?
No, 12033 Short St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Gardens.
Does 12033 Short St offer parking?
Yes, 12033 Short St offers parking.
Does 12033 Short St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12033 Short St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12033 Short St have a pool?
No, 12033 Short St does not have a pool.
Does 12033 Short St have accessible units?
No, 12033 Short St does not have accessible units.
Does 12033 Short St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12033 Short St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12033 Short St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12033 Short St has units with air conditioning.
