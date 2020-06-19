All apartments in Winter Gardens
Find more places like 11935 Sapota Drive - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Gardens, CA
/
11935 Sapota Drive - A
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:20 AM

11935 Sapota Drive - A

11935 Sapota Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Gardens
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11935 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
https://youtu.be/KyAx519MMvs
Beautiful Lakeside home at the top of a hill with views across lakeside all the way to El Cap and Cuyamaca mountains. This home has central heating and air conditioning, In unit laundry, a spacious back patio for your outdoor living and BBQ'ing. Large side yard with mature citrus fruit trees and room for gardening. Two spacious bedrooms and a full bath with recently remodeled shower downstairs. Upstairs is the entire master suite with a full bathroom, and private upper deck and those priceless views.
2 car parking in the driveway.

All utilities included under a monthly cap (call for details). Pets considered with additional pet rent of $35/month for dogs, upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11935 Sapota Drive - A have any available units?
11935 Sapota Drive - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 11935 Sapota Drive - A have?
Some of 11935 Sapota Drive - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11935 Sapota Drive - A currently offering any rent specials?
11935 Sapota Drive - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11935 Sapota Drive - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 11935 Sapota Drive - A is pet friendly.
Does 11935 Sapota Drive - A offer parking?
Yes, 11935 Sapota Drive - A does offer parking.
Does 11935 Sapota Drive - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11935 Sapota Drive - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11935 Sapota Drive - A have a pool?
No, 11935 Sapota Drive - A does not have a pool.
Does 11935 Sapota Drive - A have accessible units?
No, 11935 Sapota Drive - A does not have accessible units.
Does 11935 Sapota Drive - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11935 Sapota Drive - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 11935 Sapota Drive - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11935 Sapota Drive - A has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Winter Gardens 1 BedroomsWinter Gardens 2 Bedrooms
Winter Gardens Apartments with BalconyWinter Gardens Apartments with Garage
Winter Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College