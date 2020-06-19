11935 Sapota Drive - A

Amenities

Beautiful Lakeside home at the top of a hill with views across lakeside all the way to El Cap and Cuyamaca mountains. This home has central heating and air conditioning, In unit laundry, a spacious back patio for your outdoor living and BBQ'ing. Large side yard with mature citrus fruit trees and room for gardening. Two spacious bedrooms and a full bath with recently remodeled shower downstairs. Upstairs is the entire master suite with a full bathroom, and private upper deck and those priceless views.

2 car parking in the driveway.



All utilities included under a monthly cap (call for details). Pets considered with additional pet rent of $35/month for dogs, upon approval.