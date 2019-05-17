All apartments in Winter Gardens
11932 Maddie Ln
Last updated May 17 2019 at 8:54 AM

11932 Maddie Ln

11932 Maddie Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11932 Maddie Ln, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Fantastic opportunity for a multi purpose unit. Here we have a 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom duplex located on a peaceful street in Lakeside. The layout of this unit is a little different but has a lot of potential. There are essentially two living spaces separated by a laundry room. The first portion of the unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and its kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven and plenty of cabinet and counter space. This portion has its own separate laundry room with W/D hook ups. The other portion of the unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a kitchen area that only has a refrigerator. This portion has access to the laundry room the separates the 2 portions and also comes with W/D hook ups. Several nice patio areas around the property. Both areas have central A/C and heat to keep you comfortable all year around. Parking will be a breeze with the plenty of off street parking available. All this space makes this a great place, dont miss out! Give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11932 Maddie Ln have any available units?
11932 Maddie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 11932 Maddie Ln have?
Some of 11932 Maddie Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11932 Maddie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11932 Maddie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11932 Maddie Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11932 Maddie Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Gardens.
Does 11932 Maddie Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11932 Maddie Ln offers parking.
Does 11932 Maddie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11932 Maddie Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11932 Maddie Ln have a pool?
No, 11932 Maddie Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11932 Maddie Ln have accessible units?
No, 11932 Maddie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11932 Maddie Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11932 Maddie Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11932 Maddie Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11932 Maddie Ln has units with air conditioning.
