11932 Maddie Ln

Fantastic opportunity for a multi purpose unit. Here we have a 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom duplex located on a peaceful street in Lakeside. The layout of this unit is a little different but has a lot of potential. There are essentially two living spaces separated by a laundry room. The first portion of the unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and its kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven and plenty of cabinet and counter space. This portion has its own separate laundry room with W/D hook ups. The other portion of the unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a kitchen area that only has a refrigerator. This portion has access to the laundry room the separates the 2 portions and also comes with W/D hook ups. Several nice patio areas around the property. Both areas have central A/C and heat to keep you comfortable all year around. Parking will be a breeze with the plenty of off street parking available. All this space makes this a great place, dont miss out! Give us a call today!