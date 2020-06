Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Lovely and well maintained home in Vintage Greens area of Windsor! Open layout with plenty of natural lighting. Spacious bedrooms, incredible master bedroom closet and bathroom. Includes large backyard perfect for entertaining. Must see home! APPLY ONLINE BY CLICKING "VIRTUAL TOUR" ABOVE or copy/paste this URL into your browser: https://dedesrentals.appfolio.com/listings

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.