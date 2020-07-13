/
pet friendly apartments
55 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Windsor, CA
9722 Starr Rd
9722 Starr Road, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom Property in Windsor! - This beautifully remodeled home features all brand new appliances, brand new furnishings and linens throughout. Lovely landscaped backyard for your enjoyment.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor
Northwest Santa Rosa
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,154
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Northwest Santa Rosa
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Northwest Santa Rosa
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
Northwest Santa Rosa
2212 Versailles Street
2212 Versailles Street, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1700 sqft
Attractive 2-level home in Northwest neighborhood! This fairly new residence was built in 2005 and shows like new.
2744 Rochelle St.
2744 Rochelle Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1812 sqft
2744 Rochelle St. Available 08/15/20 1,812 Square FootTwo level modern home in West Santa Rosa, 2 car garage - Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm.
1930 Camino Del Prado
1930 Camino del Prado, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
750 sqft
Brand new and spacious one bedroom one bath granny unit above garage! - Brand new and spacious one bedroom one bath granny unit above garage! Incredible features include stainless steel appliances, new refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer
2322 SO. HAMPTON CIR
2322 South Hampton Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2135 sqft
2322 South Hampton Cir in Santa Rosa! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 story home in Santa Rosa! 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs and 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs. Spacious home and quiet neighborhood! Sorry, not pets or co-signers.
Northwest Santa Rosa
2093 Pinercrest Dr
2093 Pinercrest Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,498
2500 sqft
Fully furnished 4/3 Wine Country - Property Id: 249323 Beautiful fully furnished home in a quiet neighborhood. Ready move in. Cable, WiFi and utilities included. A warm fire pit to enjoy. Looking for a month to month tenant.
1987 Piner Court
1987 Piner Court, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1143 sqft
3 bedroom house FULLY FURNISHED - Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath home., located on a court in North West Santa Rosa and comes FULLY FURNISHED (this is not negotiable). Washer/Dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave all included with a 2 car garage.
1941 Camino Del Prado
1941 Camino Del Prado, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
Come see this beautiful brand new single level home in Coffey Park. This home comes with an open concept floor plan.
2038 Stonefield Lane
2038 Stonefield Lane., Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1631 sqft
Renovated one-level condo in Fountaingrove's Stonefield community! - Renovated one-level condo in Fountaingrove's Stonefield community! Thoughtfully designed with high end finishes.
Northwest Santa Rosa
2312 Sophia Drive
2312 Sophia Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1680 sqft
Lovely 2-level home in Northwest Santa Rosa! This fairly new residence was built in 2009 and shows like new. Spacious floor plan has open living/dining/kitchen areas great for entertaining. Lots of interior lighting throughout.
3434 Woolsey Rd
3434 Woolsey Road, Sonoma County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,925
5800 sqft
3434 Woolsey Rd Available 08/08/20 Immaculate Home on Vineyard in the Heart of Martinelli Winery! - Must See! This home provides both charm and modern touches.
1589 Pinebrook Place
1589 Pinebrook Place, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1127 sqft
Adorable two-level townhouse in West Santa Rosa! Conveniently located near shopping centers and parks, very near intersection of Guerneville & Fulton Rd. Spacious layout with high ceiling and pergo floors throughout first level.
Results within 10 miles of Windsor
38 North Santa Rosa
1020 Kawana Springs Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1067 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
El Prado Apartments
1620 Herbert Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
850 sqft
Super large 3/2 bath nicely remodeled upstairs unit! - (Move in special): $500.
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
Downtown Santa Rosa
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,613
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
